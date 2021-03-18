Non-oil exports grow at slower 4.2% pace in Feb

Exporters had another good month last month although the pace of expansion has slowed markedly. Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) rose 4.2 per cent compared with the same month last year, data out yesterday showed.

That is well down on the 12.7 per cent surge in January and lower than the 6.1 per cent forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

Electronic Nodx grew 7.4 per cent year on year, following the 13.5 per cent growth in January.

Last month's growth was due to an expansion in personal computers, which had contracted in February last year amid the global electronics down cycle, noted Enterprise Singapore (ESG) yesterday.

Telecommunications equipment and diodes and transistors also contributed.

Meanwhile, non-electronic Nodx rose by 3.3 per cent last month, following the 12.5 per cent growth in January. This expansion was due in large part to non-monetary gold, specialised machinery in line with robust global semiconductor demand and petrochemicals.

UOB economist Barnabas Gan said: "Importantly, the (Nodx growth) reinforces our view for an optimistic external environment for Singapore on the back of a vaccine-driven global economic recovery in 2021... This will likely support global export demand, and with it, drive economic performance for export-oriented economies such as Singapore."

Nodx to the top 10 markets as a whole declined last month, though exports to China, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong grew.

The largest contributors to the decline were the European Union 27, Japan and the United States.

But Nodx to emerging markets, including Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, the Caribbean and South Asia, grew by 45.7 per cent.

The slower growth last month was not entirely unexpected given that Chinese New Year fell in February this year, said OCBC Bank head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling.

Maybank Kim Eng economists Chua Hak Bin and Lee Ju Ye added that they expect Nodx growth to ease this year to around 3 per cent to 4 per cent, following a strong performance last year.

"Supply and logistics bottlenecks could dampen the export outlook for the coming quarters, including the congestion at ports and chip shortages," they said.

They noted that container ships face delays at ports due to surging cargo volumes and stricter lockdowns in some countries. The turnaround time for container vessels in Singapore's port has more than doubled to five to seven days, from a maximum of two days earlier.

PUTTING A DAMPER ON GROWTH Supply and logistics bottlenecks could dampen the export outlook for the coming quarters, including the congestion at ports and chip shortages. MAYBANK KIM ENG ECONOMISTS CHUA HAK BIN AND LEE JU YE, who expect Nodx growth to ease this year, following last year's strong performance.

"Chip shortages may also disrupt the whole tech and auto supply chain, impacting electronics exports," they said.

Last month, oil domestic exports dropped by 28 per cent year on year, with lower shipments to the EU, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Nodx expanded 8.2 per cent last month on a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis. The level of Nodx reached $16.7 billion last month, higher than January's $15.4 billion, seasonally adjusted.

Total trade declined 3.3 per cent last month over February last year, following the 1.9 per cent dip in January. Total exports dropped by 2 per cent, while total imports fell by 4.6 per cent.

However, on a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, total trade grew by 6 per cent last month. The level of total trade hit $91.8 billion, up on January's $86.6 billion, seasonally adjusted.