Non-oil exports fall for seventh straight month, but contraction eases

Exports shrank for the seventh month in a row, even though the pace of contraction eased.

Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) fell by 8.1 per cent last month, a somewhat better showing than the 9 per cent fall in August, according to data released yesterday by Enterprise Singapore.

This was the third month in a row where shipments improved. The August figure - revised down from the 8.9 per cent fall previously reported - also marked a return to single-digit territory after five straight months of double-digit declines.

But analysts polled by Bloomberg had been more optimistic for last month, expecting a 7.2 per cent fall.

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, exports were down 3.3 per cent last month.

Some economists expect to see exports improve in the rest of the year, but stressed the downside risks from the United States-China trade tensions.

Maybank Kim Eng economists Chua Hak Bin and Lee Ju Ye said that Nodx may see some improvement in the last quarter of the year, given the lower base of comparison a year ago.

Economist Tan Khay Boon, a senior lecturer at SIM Global Education, also said that there may be stronger demand towards the end of the year.

"However, any meaningful rebound is possible only after an agreement has been reached between the US and China," he said.

UOB economist Barnabas Gan said that the slack in semiconductor exports across the Asia-Pacific is still being observed in Singa-pore, suggesting that the matu-ring global electronics cycle could still drag both exports and manufacturing momentum into the months ahead.

Electronics products weighed down Nodx, shrinking 24.8 per cent year on year last month, fol-lowing a 25.9 per cent contraction in August.

Integrated circuits, personal computers and disk media products contributed most to the decline.

Non-electronic exports contracted by 2.3 per cent - the same rate as in August. Pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals and jewellery caused the most drag.

Related Story Singapore economy ranked world's most competitive

Exports to the majority of Singapore's top markets fell, except to China and Taiwan. The biggest declines in shipments were to Japan, at a 19.2 per cent drop, the European Union, at a 17.3 per cent drop, and Hong Kong, at 11.9 per cent.

Ranked by contribution to the change in Nodx levels over the year, the biggest impact was from the EU, United States and Japan markets.

Exports to emerging markets declined by 22.4 per cent last month, worse than the 19.6 per cent fall in August.

Overall, both total imports and total exports decreased last month, but by less than the declines in August.

Dr Chua and Ms Lee noted that the better Nodx data last month was inflated by a surge in non-monetary gold exports to China, while electronics exports to China plunged at a steeper pace.

They expect economic growth in the last quarter to be supported by non-trade-related services, including finance, business services such as property transactions, and tourism-related sectors, due to diversion from Hong Kong.

On Monday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore eased the Singdollar's rate of appreciation for the first time in more than three years.

Dr Tan, from SIM Global Education, said this may assist in the export performance, but the impact may be limited as many products made here have a high import content.