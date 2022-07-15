Must-reads

Singapore moves to curb inflation

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has stepped up its efforts to rein in rising prices by allowing the Republic's currency to strengthen. The move risks dampening growth prospects in its export-driven economy, which is already losing momentum as major economies slow worldwide.

WORLD

Japan urges people to take care as Covid-19 cases rise

Japan warned yesterday that a new wave of Covid-19 infections appeared to be spreading rapidly, and urged people to take special care ahead of a long weekend and the school summer vacation.

Tokyo's 16,878 new cases on Wednesday were the highest since February, while the nationwide tally rose above 90,000.

OPINION

Social compact: Honesty needed about gaps

Singapore's 4G leaders have launched Forward Singapore to rally the nation to work on a collective vision for the future. In Home Ground, associate editor Chua Mui Hoong says any update of the social compact should aim to make lives easier for those struggling to access basic needs like food, housing and education.

SINGAPORE

AVS suspends dog training and daycare centre

The Animal and Veterinary Service said it has suspended dog training and daycare centre K9 Connection from its list of accredited dog trainers on March 25.

A video, dated March 20, went viral recently. A man was seen hitting a mongrel on its premises with a food bowl while the animal cowered in a corner of the kennel.

SPORT

Loh advances into Singapore Badminton Open quarter-finals

The Republic's top shuttler Loh Kean Yew reached the quarter-finals of the Singapore Badminton Open after defeating 2013 champion Tommy Sugiarto 21-13, 21-17 yesterday. World No. 9 Loh is one of only two seeded players remaining in the men's singles event, the other being Indonesia's world No. 6 Anthony Ginting. The Singaporean will face China's 37th-ranked Li Shifeng in the last eight today. 

LIFE

Fun things to do this weekend

Get spooked by the Ten Courts of Hell display at Haw Par Villa and catch Decision To Leave, the romantic thriller which won South Korean film director Park Chan-wook Best Director at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Foodies can also check out the new Fishball Story eatery at North Bridge Road.

