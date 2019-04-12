No change to Singdollar policy; core inflation forecast lowered: MAS

SINGAPORE - There will be no change to the Singapore dollar's current pace of appreciation, amid an easing in Singapore's economic growth, although the forecast range for core inflation has been lowered.

After two slight increases to the Singdollar's pace of appreciation, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in its half-yearly review on Friday (April 12) that it will maintain the rate of appreciation, with the width of the policy band and the level at which it is centred also unchanged.

The decision to stand pat on monetary policy was expected by economists, given the United States Federal Reserve signalling a pause in interest rate hikes this year and both domestic growth and core inflation easing.

It came as official advance estimates released on Friday morning (April 12) showed that Singapore's economic growth slowed to 1.3 per cent in the first quarter - slightly below analysts expectations of 1.4 per cent expansion compared to the same period a year ago.

Singapore's central bank uses the exchange rate as its main monetary policy tool to strike a balance between inflation from overseas and economic growth. The rate is allowed to float within a band that can be adjusted when monetary policy is reviewed.

A stronger currency - which corresponds to tighter monetary policy - counters inflationary pressures by making imports cheaper in Singdollar terms and cooling demand for tradeable goods and services produced here. A weaker currency helps lift growth by making imports more expensive in Singdollar terms, boosting demand for tradeable goods and services made here.

The exchange rate is managed against a basket of currencies of Singapore's major trading partners, and the Singapore dollar band is now on "a modest and gradual appreciation path of the S$NEER (Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate) policy band that will ensure medium-term price stability".

Related Story MAS to allow Singdollar to rise slightly faster; currency edges up after second tightening this year

On Friday, MAS said that "the Singapore economy has slowed, and is likely to expand at a modest pace in the coming quarters".

Core inflation – which excludes the cost of accommodation and private road transport – has come in lower than projected due to weaker global oil prices and a stronger impact from the liberalisation of the retail electricity market, it added.

MAS said as a result it is downgrading its 2019 forecast range for core inflation to 1 per cent to 2 per cent, down from between 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent previously.

The figure is expected to come in near the mid-point of the revised range, said MAS.

It comes against a global backdrop of “significant uncertainty” clouding short-term outlook as growth momentum of the global economy slowed more than expected at the turn of the year alongside sluggish trade after two years of strong expansion.

MAS, however, also noted that policy stances in China and the US have become more accommodative and global financial conditions have eased.

In Singapore, even as growth in the trade-related cluster decelerates, parts of the financial, business and ICT services sectors “will continue to benefit from steady domestic demand in the region and increased investments in digitalisation”, it added.

