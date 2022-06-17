New Zealand economy shrinks unexpectedly as Covid-19 bites

WELLINGTON • New Zealand's economy contracted unexpectedly in the first quarter as Covid-19 ran rampant for the first time and interest rates rose in response to soaring inflation.

Gross domestic product fell 0.2 per cent from the fourth quarter, when it gained 3 per cent, Statistics New Zealand said yesterday.

Economists had forecast a 0.6 per cent increase.

From a year ago, the economy expanded 1.2 per cent, only half of what was predicted by economists and cooling from its 3.1 per cent annual pace the previous quarter.

The slowdown is unlikely to deter the Reserve Bank from raising borrowing costs further to control inflation, which may exceed 7 per cent this quarter.

With house prices falling and global uncertainty elevated, some economists say the risk of a recession next year is rising. The New Zealand dollar fell as much as 0.4 per cent after the data.

It bought 62.77 US cents at 11.28am in Wellington, down from 62.84 cents. Bond yields and swap rates fell, with the yield on two-year government debt extending its decline to 17 basis points.

Expectations for quarterly GDP varied widely. Three of New Zealand's biggest banks tipped zero growth, while the central bank forecast a 0.7 per cent expansion. Only one of 18 surveyed economists called a contraction.

The economy was disrupted in the first three months of the year, when Covid-19 swept the entire country for the first time. This left many industries short of staff and customers as people isolated or worked from home.

At the same time, the tourism industry was struggling behind a closed border and soaring fuel and food costs began to damp discretionary spending.

The government cut fuel taxes in mid-March and began progressively opening the border to foreign visitors from April.

The Reserve Bank, which started raising rates in October, last month announced a second successive half-percentage point hike. It increased the official cash rate to 2 per cent and signalled that it wanted to raise the benchmark "at pace" towards 4 per cent.

Most economists expect another half-point increase next month but many tip quarter-point adjustments thereafter as higher borrowing costs start to squeeze households.

House prices dropped 5.6 per cent in the three months to May as higher mortgage rates started to bite, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand said on Wednesday.

BLOOMBERG