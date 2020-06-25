New standards being developed for businesses in post-virus economy

New standards are being developed for the sustainability and resilience of businesses in a post-coronavirus economy.

They are expected to guide companies in areas such as healthcare solutions, business continuity and supply chains and infrastructure development.

The Singapore Standards Council (SSC) said at a media briefing yesterday that it will work on standards this year that help to mitigate the disruptive impact of Covid-19 and bolster recovery efforts.

SSC was set up by Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and works with industry, academia and government organisations to review and develop standards in Singapore.

In the past year, both agencies have developed and reviewed over 168 standards and technical references, impacting 13,000 organisations. Around 90 of these standards are new, with about 70 per cent focusing on emerging areas such as smart manufacturing to support the adoption of Industry 4.0.

ESG director-general Choy Sauw Kook said: "Standards also keep Singapore connected with the rest of the world. It helps our businesses adopt best practices and meet the requirements and expectations of overseas markets."

She added that the pandemic has brought to the forefront the importance of business resilience.

In response, ESG released a guide on business continuity planning at the end of January. The guide has since seen about 14,000 downloads and been circulated to about 70 trade associations and chambers to disseminate to their members.

With the widespread use of e-commerce, ESG also recently announced standards on how to build user-centric business policies and processes to enhance consumer confidence and trust so people will want to shop online.

Last year, it also developed a standard for the supply and delivery of medication to ensure consumers can get medicine sent safely to their homes.

SSC chairman Robert Chew noted that this standard has supported telemedicine during the pandemic, especially for elderly patients who were unable to go to pharmacies.

He said SSC is also working on other standards to support the post-pandemic economy, such as revising a code of practice for air-conditioning in buildings to reduce virus spread indoors.

Besides pandemic-related standards, the council is also developing more green guidelines to help Singapore meet its sustainability targets by 2030.

A new standard is being created to support the deployment of floating solar photovoltaic plants.

It is also looking into guidelines for renewable energy certification, to measure and verify if a firm is generating renewable energy.

Digital healthcare provider WhiteCoat last year adopted the standard on medicine delivery, which has helped it cope with the spike in demand during the pandemic this year. The number of consultations were 17 times higher in the first quarter compared with the same period last year.

WhiteCoat chief operating officer Clara Leow said: "It is a complex process that starts from how the medication is packed, and (standards) help provide structure in evaluating each segment of the process to ensure its safety.

"We are able to implement uniform protocols so that every patient has the confidence that medication integrity is prescribed and the medication will be delivered safely, securely and on time."