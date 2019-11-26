New scheme to offer training on smart estates

SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) have launched a programme to redesign jobs and skills to support the development of "smart estates" in Singapore.

Smart estates refer to estates that leverage smart technologies to enrich the lives of the community.

These could include artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, and even 5G technology.

With support from the Building and Construction Authority, the Smart Estates Talent Development Programme (SETDP) aims to train 300 Singaporeans to design, build and maintain smart estates, SSG and IMDA said in a joint statement last Friday.

"Singapore's smart estates ecosystem will require companies to develop new capabilities, supported by new and emerging skills and competencies across the built environment value chain, to design, build and maintain estates of the future," they said.

SSG and IMDA have signed a memorandum of understanding with CapitaLand, CPG Corporation, EM Services, Singapore International Facility Management Association, Singapore Polytechnic, Singapore Institute of Technology and Temasek Polytechnic to co-develop and pilot the programme.

A training curriculum will be jointly developed to build new smart estate capabilities, establish new industry standards, and equip the workforce with the relevant skills and competencies.

"Participants will benefit from a cross-disciplinary and skills-based curriculum that will deepen their skills in design, development and management of smart estates through a combination of classroom training, blended learning, on-the-job training and mentorship," said the agencies.

The pilot run of the talent development scheme will start next year.

Following this, the programme will be introduced to the wider industry, including small and medium-sized enterprises.

SSG chief executive Ng Cher Pong said: "As Singapore develops smart estates, we are committed to helping companies build a skilled talent pipeline to seize opportunities across the built environment value chain, both in Singapore and around the region.

"Through the development of SETDP, we are making available useful insights and relevant training required to better prepare companies and their workforce for the digital economy."

In November last year, IMDA announced that it had set aside $14 million over the next three years for its smart estate efforts, to support initiatives such as the Smart Estates Technology Call for Innovative Solutions (CFIS).

Under the CFIS, IMDA selected eight projects out of 74 proposals, with a total grant of $1.5 million.

These projects were chosen for their "inventive concepts that can potentially enhance estate management processes and achieve more efficient use of resources", IMDA said.

Some of these projects involve the development of new technologies to improve traffic management and landscaping.