New programme to train 300 Singaporeans to design, build and maintain 'smart estates'

SINGAPORE - SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) have launched a programme to redesign jobs and skills to support the the development of "smart estates" in Singapore.

With support from the Building and Construction Authority, the Smart Estates Talent Development Programme (SETDP) aims to train 300 Singaporeans to design, build and maintain smart estates, they said in a joint release on Friday (Nov 22).

Said SSG and IMDA: "Singapore's Smart Estates ecosystem will require companies to develop new capabilities, supported by new and emerging skills and competencies across the built environment value-chain, to design, build and maintain estates of the future."

SSG and IMDA have signed a memorandum of understanding with CapitaLand, CPG Corporation, EM Services, the Singapore International Facility Management Association (SIFMA), Singapore Polytechnic, the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), and Temasek Polytechnic, to co-develop and pilot the SETDP.

A training curriculum will be jointly developed to build new smart estate capabilities, establish new industry standards, and equip the workforce with relevant skills and competencies.

"Participants will benefit from a cross-disciplinary and skills-based curriculum that will deepen their skills in design, development and management of smart estates through a combination of classroom training, blended learning, on-the-job training and mentorship," said the agencies.

The pilot run of the SETDP will start in 2020. Following this, the programme will be introduced to the wider industry, including small and medium enterprises.

Ng Cher Pong, chief executive of SSG, said: "As Singapore develops smart estates, we are committed to helping companies build a skilled talent pipeline to seize opportunities across the built environment value-chain, both in Singapore and around the region.

"Through the development of the SETDP, we are making available useful insights and relevant training required to better prepare companies and their workforce for the digital economy."