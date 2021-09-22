New network aims to link up women entrepreneurs in region

Women in Singapore may soon find it easier to do business, with a new network set up to connect them with other female entrepreneurs, as well as business leaders and trade associations, in the region.

The Singapore Business Federation (SBF) yesterday launched the Singapore Women Entrepreneurs Network (SG-WEN) to bring together such professionals across the Asia-Pacific region, especially those in South-east Asia.

SBF said the network aims to attract women entrepreneurs in Singapore from diverse industries and sectoral backgrounds to be its members.

Ms Rachel Eng, who chairs SG-WEN's executive committee, said women entrepreneurs often have a much smaller network compared with their male counterparts.

Ms Eng, managing director at law firm Eng and Co, added that collaboration with other female entrepreneurs in South-east Asia and the wider Asia-Pacific region could lead to opportunities for "everyone to scale up and grow together".

SG-WEN will look into issues such as unconscious bias that affects businesswomen.

"What we hope to do is run proper research and surveys, collect some data and, on the back of that, see whether we can advocate some changes in policies to the relevant stakeholders," said Ms Eng.

SG-WEN had more than 50 members prior to its official launch and plans to expand its base in the next few years, said the SBF.

Singapore's apex business chamber added that the network will support women entrepreneurs in four key areas.

It will champion women business issues through engagement with senior government officials as well as "data-driven advocacy".

Women entrepreneurs will also be able to share their knowledge with one another through fireside chats and networking events.

And SG-WEN aims to collaborate with other women groups in Singapore, including those of trade associations and chambers, and network with overseas groups.

It will also recognise the achievements of women entrepreneurs.

One of SG-WEN's key responsibilities is to be Singapore's official representative at the Asean Women Entrepreneurs Network. The regional network advances the interests of women entrepreneurs and creates opportunities such as networking through events and exchanges.

SBF chief executive Lam Yi Young said SG-WEN and its members will be able to tap SBF's platforms and initiatives in the areas of internationalisation, digitalisation and transformation, as well as jobs and skills.

Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community and Youth, was the guest of honour at the launch of the network at the SBF Centre in Robinson Road.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the event, she said entrepreneurs here have to go global because of Singapore's small market, and come up with unique products and services of global relevance.

Panellist Jenny Lee, managing partner of venture capital firm GGV Capital, said entrepreneurs need to have a clear vision and surround themselves with people who can spur them on.

Ms Rachel Lim, co-founder of fashion brand Love, Bonito, was also a panellist. She said women entrepreneurs need to overcome unconscious biases they might have about themselves, and discover their own style of leadership.

The panel was moderated by Ms Ang Shih-Huei, chief executive and co-founder of Klareco Communications, who sits on the SG-WEN executive committee.