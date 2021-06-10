For Subscribers
New global tax plan adds to list of challenges for Singapore
In future, Republic may see lower corporate tax revenues, fewer multinational businesses
The world's richest countries have proposed laying out new international tax rules that will only add to the challenges that trade-and investment-dependent countries like Singapore face in the coming months and years.
Most economies worldwide are still struggling with an uneven and unequal recovery from the coronavirus-induced economic downturn. This means they will have to lean even more heavily on trade revenues and foreign investment.
