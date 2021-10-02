New $180m scheme to help 6,000firms here go green

A new programme is under way to help local companies develop sustainability capabilities so they can better seize opportunities in the green economy.

Enterprise Singapore (ESG) is setting aside up to $180 million for the programme, which is expected to benefit at least 6,000 enterprises over the next four years.

The Enterprise Sustainability Programme, which was announced in this year's Budget, will help firms go green by providing training workshops, project support and financing.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said this is especially important as concerns over climate change are driving governments, companies and consumers to place a greater emphasis on reducing carbon footprints and establishing more sustainable practices.

"Enterprises play a critical role and are increasingly looking to incorporate sustainability into their business strategy and practices. In fact, many are keen to get started," he added.

Mr Gan, who was speaking during a virtual briefing with Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for Trade and Industry, noted: "More can be done to build up Singapore's sustainability ecosystem. In particular, we need to help enterprises to build knowledge and capabilities in sustainability."

The ESG programme aims to provide subsidised training workshops so companies can access resources to develop their capability in areas around sustainability.

Partners include PwC Singapore, Global Compact Network Singapore and the Singapore Environment Council.

ESG will also support projects that optimise resources and adopt green standards, as well as firms that develop innovative sustainable products and solutions.

Sector-specific initiatives will be supported through partnerships with industry players like trade associations and chambers such as the Singapore Furniture Industries Council.

Another feature of the new initiative is the Enterprise Financing Scheme - Green, which will give easier access to funds to firms developing technologies and solutions to reduce waste, resource use or greenhouse gas emissions.

DRIVING FORCE If the economic environment embraces sustainability, there will be a demand for sustainable products and this will drive the sustainable economy. KODA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ERNIE KOH, whose furniture firm buys materials from sustainable sources, and is also working to improve its manufacturing processes, such as by installing solar power systems in manufacturing facilities and harvesting rainwater.

Ms Low said: "The feedback from local companies... is that being sustainable has given them a competitive edge. With the push towards sustainability, new job roles will also be created, providing more opportunities for Singaporeans."

Yesterday, she visited the showroom of Commune, which is the retail arm of furniture company Koda. Koda buys materials from sustainable sources so its furniture has the least negative environmental impact. It is also working to improve its manufacturing processes, such as by installing solar power systems in manufacturing facilities and harvesting rainwater.

Koda executive director Ernie Koh said: "The approach towards sustainability for my company is that it has to be economically viable. In other words, it will financially benefit your business if you embrace sustainability as part of your business strategy."

He noted that Koda knows it is vital to be green as consumers are now more knowledgeable about sustainability, while corporate customers have environmental, social and governance requirements that Koda has to meet.

"If the economic environment embraces sustainability, there will be a demand for sustainable products and this will drive the sustainable economy," he said.

Logistics firm iHub has also gone green by using digital tools to optimise the routes vehicles take, ensuring they are not left idling. Next year, it will work to replace diesel-powered vans with electric ones.

Managing director Koh San Joo acknowledged that new digital processes can be challenging for staff and incur initial costs, but said the end result would be a leaner, more efficient and low-cost way of working. This is where the new programme can help, he said.

"The industry needs help with resources to work on its road map towards sustainability and to design this into business processes."

Digital services firm Evercomm, which provides tech solutions to help customers decarbonise, said it has engaged more than 200 local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) this year.

Chief executive and co-founder Ted Chen said: "Traditionally, only larger organisations can afford to participate in being sustainable.

"By defraying costs and helping with resources and standards, the new programme makes sustainability more inclusive and affordable to SMEs."