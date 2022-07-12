Nations with low interest rates draw investors

MIAMI (Florida) • As panic over inflation gives way to fears of a global recession, emerging market investors are making a pivot too, now favouring countries where interest rates are still low.

Investors have snapped up local bonds from Indonesia and Thailand, where benchmark rates have hovered around their record lows in the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic. The same has happened with debt from India, where the central bank has delivered just one increase.

That is a reversal from the first months of the year, when low-yielding bonds were dumped in favour of debt from nations such as Brazil and Chile, which led the world's tightening cycle.

But with fears of recession superseding concerns about prices over the past weeks, even as inflation continues to spur pain from Sri Lanka to Argentina, having high interest rates is no longer seen as a benefit. It could even be viewed as a drawback when low inflation and growth are at a premium.

"These countries will be in a better position to fight a global slowdown, but they are in this position because the rise of inflation in these Asian countries has lagged other countries in the first place," said Mr Sebastien Barbe, global head of emerging market research and strategy at Credit Agricole CIB.

"Countries with already high inflation a few months ago had less choice to keep rates low."

While some countries will do well from investors' emphasis on growth, others will look even weaker.

There is US$237 billion (S$333 billion) of emerging market sovereign debt trading at distressed levels, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. And a high-profile default by Sri Lanka has spurred concerns that more non-payments could follow.

Still, Central Asia and the Asia-Pacific are the only two regions in emerging markets handing local currency bond investors positive returns this month, according to a Bloomberg index. The worst performers are Latin America and Eastern Europe.

Of the eight Asian countries in a Bloomberg index of local emerging market debt, two have not started to raise rates yet, while the remaining delivered no more than 90 basis points in increases since their tightening cycles started. The sole outlier is South Korea, which has raised rates by 135 basis points.

Meanwhile, all Latin American countries in the gauge have raised borrowing costs, with Chile and Brazil raising rates by 850 and 1,125 basis points, respectively, in the current cycle.

In Eastern Europe, Poland has tightened by 640 basis points. There have also been calls for bolder central bank action to shore up currencies to protect against inflation.

"With evidence of still high inflation in the US and it becoming clear that the Fed would need to tighten aggressively, then the earlier tightening by emerging market central banks counted for less," said Ms Razia Khan, head of research, Africa and Middle East, at Standard Chartered Bank in London. "Growth concerns are also playing out more broadly."

India is expected to grow 8.7 per cent this year, a Bloomberg survey shows, and the central bank delivered its first increase of the cycle three months ago.

Economists, meanwhile, see Indonesia's gross domestic product at 5.2 per cent this year. Policymakers there have committed to holding interest rates at a record low of 3.5 per cent.

It is a sharp contrast with Chile and South Africa, where economic growth may reach 2.1 per cent this year. In Brazil, the economy is set to expand just 1.3 per cent.

Ms Valerie Ho, portfolio manager at DoubleLine in Los Angeles, said: "Asia tends to be more insulated, and it tends to perform a bit better in those episodes. It also hasn't seen the price pressures that Latin America and Central and Eastern Europe have."

BLOOMBERG