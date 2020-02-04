Most manufacturing indexes in Asia slip in Jan

HONG KONG • Asian manufacturing gauges stumbled last month, suggesting the US-China trade agreement failed to spur sentiment for an industry now bracing itself for supply-chain disruptions and a blow to demand from the spread of the coronavirus.

South Korea's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), often viewed as a key barometer of global demand, fell to 49.8 from 50.1 in December. Figures below 50 signal the manufacturing economy is generally contracting.

Malaysia's reading slipped to 48.8 from 50 while Thailand also returned to negative territory. Vietnam, whose economy has been a rare winner from the trade tensions as supply chains shifted in its favour, saw its PMI slip to 50.6 from 50.8, data from IHS Markit showed yesterday.

The China Caixin Media and IHS Markit PMI manufacturing index fell to 51.1 from 51.5. Data last Friday showed the official PMI dropped to 50 in January, underscoring how the nation's factories were struggling even before it shut down for the Chinese New Year holidays and the coronavirus outbreak worsened.

Taiwan's gauge rose to 51.8 from 50.8. India, which is seeking to boost the share of manufacturing to 25 per cent of the economy from less than a fifth, saw its gauge rise to 55.3 from 52.7.

The Jibun Bank PMI gauge for Japan was 48.8.

A new analysis by Bloomberg Economics shows Asia's PMIs will likely continue to weaken as the virus has a strong, though brief, impact on the region.

Smaller open and export-driven economies, including South Korea and Singapore, will be among the hardest hit.

BLOOMBERG