Morgan Stanley sees zero GDP growth for China this quarter on Covid-19 lockdowns

BOSTON (BLOOMBERG) - Morgan Stanley has cut its economic growth forecast for China to zero for the current quarter, and predicts that Beijing will miss its annual target this year thanks to restrictive policies to bar the spread of Covid-19.

The Wall Street bank lowered its 2022 forecast to a 5.1 per cent gain for gross domestic product - down from 5.3 per cent previously and below the Chinese leadership's target of about 5.5 per cent. It previously saw GDP rising 0.6 per cent this quarter compared with the previous three months.

Morgan Stanley made the changes after China placed the city of Shenzhen into lockdown for at least a week and forbade people from leaving Jilin province - the first time the government has sealed off an entire province since early 2020.

"The double lockdowns sent a clear message that Beijing is prioritising Covid-19 containment over the economy, and a recalibration of its Covid-19 strategy will likely be delayed," Morgan Stanley economists wrote in a note on March 13.

"Higher infrastructure spending and an easing of housing policies can be expected, but the larger issue remains finding a Covid-19 exit strategy," they added.