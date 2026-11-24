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Megaspeed International and six related firms were added to a US trade blacklist on Nov 23.

SINGAPORE — Singapore-based company Megaspeed International, which is at the centre of investigations into the possible diversion of restricted Nvidia artificial intelligence chips to China, and six related firms were added to a US trade blacklist on Nov 23.

The US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), which maintains the list, said in a filing to the Federal Register that the companies were “determined by the US government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States”.

The other firms were Megaspeed’s parent company Swiftdata, its Malaysian subsidiaries MSFusion, Speedmatrix and Megaspeed International, and its Thai subsidiary Megaspeed (Thailand).

The US also blacklisted Apex Enterprise Solutions (Singapore), a Singapore company owned by Chinese tech giant Alibaba, which had a financial arrangement with Speedmatrix.

The move comes weeks after news broke on the official scrutiny around Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang’s close ties to Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive.

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, was the director and managing director of Megaspeed from March to November 2023.

The company later said she officially left Megaspeed on Aug 30, 2025 and has no current role there.

Megaspeed did not respond to ST requests for comments on the role Alice Huang held prior to leaving the firm, and its reaction to being added to the US blacklist.

It describes itself on its website as an Nvidia Cloud Partner and “a core business partner of Nvidia’s computing power cloud business in the Asia-Pacific region”.

Nvidia had already placed Megaspeed on its “no sell” list in June 2025, the US Commerce Department and the US Justice Department said on Nov 16.

What are the implications of being on the US entity list?

The entity list was first published in 1997 to flag entities which could have contributed to the diversion of items to weapons of mass destruction programmes.

According to the BIS website, the scope of the entity list has since expanded to include “activities sanctioned by the (US) State Department and activities contrary to US national security or foreign policy interests”.

It is substantially harder for US companies to have dealings with firms on the entity list, even though it is not a blanket ban.

This is because US firms need a licence to export, re-export or domestically transfer goods, software and technology to companies on the list, and applications for the licence are likely to be denied.

Firms on the entity list may also find it more difficult to secure items like spare parts from the US.

BIS said it “considers that transactions of any nature with listed entities carry a red flag and recommends that US companies proceed with caution with respect to such transactions”.

Will being blacklisted impact Megaspeed?

The US blacklist could have a material impact on Megaspeed’s business and its future dealings with American firms.

According to Bloomberg, Megaspeed, through its affiliates, imported at least US$4.6 billion (S$5.9 billion) worth of Nvidia hardware since its founding in 2023 to November 2025.

The news agency later reported that the “once-obscure spinoff of a Chinese gaming enterprise has evolved into the single largest South-east Asian buyer of Nvidia chips”.

Megaspeed said on Nov 12 that it has engaged a US law firm to review its compliance with the country’s export control laws.

The statement issued by Tan Yong Pong, who signed off as Megaspeed’s chairman and chief executive, said the law firm will conduct a comprehensive inventory of its graphics processing units, and independently verify its export control compliance practices.

What are Megaspeed’s operations in Singapore?

Megaspeed was previously known as 7Road International when it was incorporated in Singapore in September 2015.

Its ownership was transferred to Huang Le Limited when it was renamed in March 2023.

The company became wholly-owned by the newly incorporated Swiftdata in November that year.

Tan, a Singaporean, is listed as the sole director of Megaspeed and Swiftdata, according to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) records. His whereabouts are unclear.

Media personnel have been denied access to Megaspeed’s registered address in Collyer Quay.

Swiftdata changed its registered address from an office building in Jurong East to Midview City in April, but this was found to be occupied by an interior design firm when ST visited earlier in November.

Swiftdata has since changed its registered address again to Megaspeed’s office in Collyer Quay, ACRA records obtained on Nov 24 show.

Both Swiftdata and Megaspeed do not currently have company secretaries. Khloe Ng Wei Shi, who served in the role for both firms, has stepped down from the position, according to a company disclosure on ACRA made on Nov 10.

Under the Companies Act, companies in Singapore are required to have company secretaries, and the position cannot be left vacant for more than six months.

Why is the US and Singapore probing Megaspeed?

Investigations into Megaspeed in the US and Singapore are ongoing.

US authorities began investigating Megaspeed over suspicions that it breached US chip export restrictions in late 2024.

In February 2025, the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs initiated an independent investigation into several companies and their key officers, including Megaspeed and its controllers.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Nov 12: “The suspected domestic offences pertained to potential false declarations in relation to the purchase of servers and other related offences.”

Alice Huang was also investigated for suspected involvement in the possible offences in Singapore, given her positions as chief executive, chairperson, and a key controller of Megaspeed at that time.

MHA said the police and the Attorney-General’s Chambers concluded that there was insufficient evidence to establish that Alice Huang had committed any offences relating to the possible inaccurate declarations, citing limited information received to date from the US and other jurisdictions.

However, she was issued a stern warning and barred from re-entering Singapore after police assessed that she had provided inaccurate information to downplay her role in Megaspeed.

Police are still investigating Megaspeed and six other individuals.

MHA has said that none of the people being investigated have been in Singapore since the Republic’s investigations commenced.