Mega sales events helped lift S'pore retail industry in Nov

The slump in Singapore's retail sales eased further in November, thanks to mega sales events such as Singles' Day and Black Friday, as well as mobile phone launches.

Takings at the till declined 1.9 per cent in November last year, compared with the same month in 2019, a stark improvement from the revised 8.5 per cent year-on-year decline in October, according to data released by the Department of Statistics yesterday.

They also outshone the median forecast of an 8.1 per cent drop by economists polled by Bloomberg.

Mr Jeff Ng, senior treasury strategist at HL Bank, said the strong pick-up signals a recovery in economic activity. "This shows that more people are engaging in domestic tourism. It is also in line with recent news and anecdotes of certain tours and hotels being fully booked."

United Overseas Bank economist Barnabas Gan cautioned, however, that while interim support, such as SingapoRediscovers vouchers, may provide short-term relief, it is unlikely to fully cushion the absence of tourism-led demand from overseas, and the outlook for retail sales continues to be challenging.

He said: "The resurgence of Covid-19 cases globally, coupled with the new contagious strains, may mean that international travel could stay weak for a prolonged period."

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales fell 2.9 per cent in November, compared with the 11 per cent plunge in October.

Compared with the previous month, seasonally adjusted retail sales rose by 7.3 per cent in November, up from the 0.2 per cent growth in October. Excluding motor vehicles, they rose 9.8 per cent, compared with the 0.1 per cent rise in the previous month.

On a year-on-year basis, most retail industries continued to register declines in sales. The slump in takings was led by food and alcohol, where sales fell by 37.3 per cent, followed by cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods, which saw takings drop by 27.5 per cent.

But sales of computer and telecommunications equipment did well, with a rise of 29 per cent, reversing an 18.5 per cent decline in October. Furniture and household equipment also saw higher sales, of 28.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, sales of food and beverage (F&B) services fell 22.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Food caterers again led the fall, with a plunge of 75.3 per cent.

The total sales value of food and beverage services in November was estimated at $705 million. Of this, online sales made up an estimated 19.3 per cent.

The overall estimated total retail sales value was about $3.6 billion, of which online retail sales made up an estimated 14.3 per cent.

This trend of rising online sales is especially evident for computer and telecommunications equipment, where digital takings made up more than half of total sales.

Ms Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank, said the transition to phase three and lifting of curbs on social gatherings could incrementally boost retail sales and F&B spending in the coming months. "But this has to be balanced against potential setbacks, looking at the more virulent Covid-19 strains in other parts of the world and the still soft domestic labour market."

She said retail sales are likely to return to positive year-on-year growth as early as next month, and forecasts growth of around 12 to 13 per cent for the whole of this year.



