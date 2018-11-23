MAS urges home buyers to be mindful of rising interest rates, upcoming supply

SINGAPORE - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has urged households thinking of buying property to exercise caution in the face of rising interest rates and upcoming supply.

The MAS, in its annual financial stability review on Friday (Nov 23), said that household debt grew 3 per cent year on year in the third quarter of this year, mainly on the back of a 3.4 per cent increase in housing loans in the same period. It said the rise in household debt is in line with income growth.

Bu the central bank also noted that as of July 2018, the value of new housing loans grew 30 per cent year on year, in tandem with a pick-up in residential property demand.

While the recent property cooling measures have slowed down the pace of price increases and transactions, the MAS said: "Households considering property purchases should carefully consider the impact of interest rate increases and the upcoming supply of new units in the medium term."

It warned: "Over-leveraged households could also see a rapid deterioration in their balance sheet indicators if there is a sharp correction in property prices."

Overall, Singapore's household balance sheets remain healthy, said the MAS, pointing out that liquid assets such as cash and deposits exceed total household liabilities, providing households with strong financial buffers.

Besides households, the review also discussed stability among the corporate and banking sectors.

The MAS found that an uplift in the global economy has helped firms in the trade sectors, while those mainly serving the domestic market reported an uneven performance.

Recent cooling measures should benefit the long-term stability of the property sector and the MAS' stress test showed that most firms are able to withstand shocks from changes in interest rate and earnings.

Still, the tightening of financial conditions and escalating trade tensions could weigh on firms' profits and affect their ability to pay off debts, the MAS warned.

In banking and finance sectors, loan growth has remained healthy over the past year, despite an increasingly uncertain global outlook.

The MAS notes that overall asset quality has improved and non-performing loans in weaker segments, particularly the transport, storage and communications sector, have dropped.

While local banking groups have strong capital and liquidity positions above regulatory requirements, an abrupt tightening in global financial conditions could accentuate foreign currency liquidity risks, the MAS added.

Rising interest rates and pressure on currencies could weaken the ability of companies servicing debt, particularly for those which have borrowed in foreign currencies, it said.

Banks should also actively monitor their foreign currency liquidity risks as they continue to lend to overseas companies, it advised.

MAS deputy managing director Ong Chong Tee said: "Corporates and households should be mindful of higher interest rates on their debt of obligations while banks should maintain strong underwriting standards and adequate provisioning buffers."