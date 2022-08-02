MAS' $7.4b loss has limited impact on Budget: Lawrence Wong

The $7.4 billion loss reported by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in the last financial year has limited impact on the funds available for the Government's Budget, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong told Parliament yesterday.

The Net Investment Returns framework by which Singapore's three investment entities contribute a share of their gains to the annual Budget is based on their long-term expected returns, and is not affected by their short-term performance, he said.

Under this framework, the Government can spend up to 50 per cent of the expected long-term real return on the net assets invested by MAS, GIC and Temasek.

The framework is designed to give a steady, sustainable stream of income to help meet the Government's expenditure needs, Mr Wong said.

"Investment returns are inherently volatile, reflecting market conditions. The Government has taken steps to ensure that this volatility does not unduly affect the Budget. It is neither responsible nor prudent for us to rely on windfall surpluses in any given year to fund our increased structural spending needs," he said.

Mr Wong, who is also deputy chairman of the MAS, was responding to questions from MPs Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang), Ang Wei Neng (West Coast GRC) and Vikram Nair (Sembawang GRC) on MAS' net loss of $7.4 billion for financial year 2021/2022.

MAS said the loss for the last financial year that ended in March was largely due to a negative foreign exchange translation effect, with a stronger Singdollar.

Mr Wong said that even though MAS recorded a net loss for the last financial year, it will also contribute $1.1 billion to the Government as a statutory board, because it recorded net profits in the two years before that.

"In the case of MAS, the Government recognises that its contributions will vary considerably from year to year due to the combined effect of currency translation and investment returns on MAS' balance sheet," he said.

Mr Wong said this was why, since financial year 2019, the Government has smoothed the revenue volatility by requiring the annual contributions made by MAS to be paid in equal proportions over a period of three years.

He noted that the smoothing formula has helped to mitigate the impact of MAS' net loss on the Government's Budget.

As for the negative currency translation effect, Mr Wong said it comes from translating the foreign currency value of the official foreign reserves (OFR) into Singapore dollars for reporting purposes.

In FY2021/2022, MAS made investment gains of $4 billion on the OFR. But these were outweighed by the negative currency translation effects of $8.7 billion arising from a stronger Singdollar as MAS tightened monetary policy in October last year and January, resulting in a currency translation loss.

The purpose of the OFR is to safeguard the international purchasing power of the Singdollar, so it is the foreign currency value rather than the Singdollar value of the OFR that matters, Mr Wong noted.

"The negative currency translation effect is not relevant to MAS' investment performance, which is measured in foreign currencies. It also has no bearing on the international purchasing power of the OFR, or on MAS' conduct of monetary policy," he said.

MAS conducts an exchange rate-centred monetary policy, managing the Singdollar against a basket of foreign currencies of Singapore's major trading partners. When inflationary pressures build up, MAS allows the trade-weighted exchange rate to appreciate faster.

"Negative currency translation effects do not have any bearing on MAS' ability to manage the exchange rate; rather, they are a consequence of MAS' conduct of exchange rate policy," Mr Wong said.

Asked by Mr Liang about the impact of rising interest rates, Mr Wong said MAS might need to spend more than it needs to borrow as part of money market operations to manage banking system liquidity. But in the medium term, rising interest rates will also help to raise investment income from foreign asset holdings.

Mr Wong added that taking both factors into consideration, MAS should be able to manage the effects of rising interest rates on its financials.