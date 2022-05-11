Market liquidity worsening, US central bank warns

NEW YORK • The Federal Reserve has warned of deteriorating liquidity conditions across key financial markets amid rising risks from the war in Ukraine, monetary tightening and high inflation.

"According to some measures, market liquidity has declined since late 2021 in the markets for recently issued US cash Treasury securities and for equity index futures," the US central bank said in its semi-annual Financial Stability Report published on Monday.

"While the recent deterioration in liquidity has not been as extreme as in some past episodes, the risk of a sudden significant deterioration appears higher than normal," the report said. "In addition, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, liquidity has been somewhat strained at times in oil futures markets, while markets for some other affected commodities have been subject to notable dysfunction."

In a statement with the release of the report, Fed governor Lael Brainard said the war "has sparked large price movements and margin calls in commodities markets and highlighted a potential channel through which large financial institutions could be exposed to contagion".

"From a financial stability perspective, since most participants access commodities futures markets through a large bank or broker-dealer that is a member of the relevant clearing house, these clearing members are exposed to risk when clients face unusually elevated margin calls," Ms Brainard said.

"The Federal Reserve is working with domestic and international regulators to better understand the exposures of commodity market participants and their linkages with the core financial system."

The S&P 500 index of US stocks tumbled on Monday to the lowest levels in more than a year and is now almost 17 per cent below its Jan 3 record high. The decline in asset prices has coincided with a move towards sharp monetary policy tightening by global central banks, including the Fed, to address ongoing inflationary pressures.

"Elevated inflation and rising rates in the United States could negatively affect domestic economic activity, asset prices, credit quality and financial conditions more generally," the report said.

It also called out US house prices, which it said "could be particularly sensitive to shocks" given high valuations.

The Fed last week authorised a half-percentage point increase in its benchmark interest rate, marking the largest single hike since 2000.

BLOOMBERG