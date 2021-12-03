Market confidence a victim of the uncertainty over Omicron

The victim, as seen by the volatile swings in markets here and elsewhere, is the confidence that had been growing amid the economic reopening across the world.

The extent of real economic cost, in terms of growth and employment, depends on how far and fast the Omicron affliction spreads and what policy measures are used to control it.

Since the risk of a new Covid-19 mutation was already baked into growth forecasts for this year and next, economists are not rushing to revise their numbers.

Still, they warned that if Omicron turns out to be as bad as the Delta variant and governments start to reverse recent relaxations on mobility curbs, the pace of the global economic recovery may suffer more than expected.

The health of the world economy is crucial for Singapore's export-driven manufacturing sector, which almost single-handedly pulled the country out of its worst recession last year.

The steady pace of employment growth in recent months may also be threatened if the tentative reopening of the manpower-intensive hospitality and tourism sectors is further delayed.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry said last month that the economy will grow by 3 per cent to 5 per cent next year, after finishing this year at about 7 per cent.

Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 5.4 per cent last year.

The slower pace of growth next year is mainly due to comparison with a higher base this year and recovery set to remain uneven across various sectors, while the strength of global growth remains subject to the trajectory of the pandemic.

Ms Madhavi Bokil, senior vice-president for credit strategy and research at Moody's Investors Service, said: "The discovery of Omicron underscores our view that the Covid-19 pandemic remains a health threat, as well as the chief source of uncertainty to the global economy and a driver of financial market volatility."

About two dozen countries have imposed new travel bans since Omicron was identified in South Africa last week and declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation.

Only two countries - Israel and Japan - have taken the extreme measure of completely shutting their international borders.

Earlier this week, Singapore paused the relaxation of social measures and said travellers entering the country will face stricter testing.

Mr Alvin Liew, senior economist at UOB Group, said the travel bans are fanning fears of a new wave of lockdowns that will worsen the existing supply chain bottlenecks and hamper economic recovery.

However, he added that it is still early days and more time is needed for the scientific community to better understand the new variant.

"While it is still difficult to assess the economic impact of Omicron at the current juncture, what we do know is that economies are now better prepared to deal with a resurgence of the pandemic, compared with March 2020," Mr Liew said.

"With the lack of clarity on the latest variant, we believe that it remains too early to change our forecasts at this juncture. We will update our views when there are more definitive developments regarding Omicron in the days and weeks ahead."

UOB predicts Singapore's GDP will expand by 6.8 per cent this year and 3.5 per cent next year.

Ms Bokil agreed that the characteristics of Omicron will shape policy and private sector response.

"If officials ultimately determine that Omicron poses a high public health risk and if the variant proves difficult to contain with border curbs - similar to the spread of the Delta variant - policymakers will likely impose renewed mobility restrictions."

However, the severity of restrictions will vary depending on factors including the specific public health situation in each country, public support for restrictions and the willingness of the authorities to bear the economic and political costs associated with the curbs, she said.

Mr Eugene Leow, senior rates strategist at DBS Bank, said that uncertainty infused by the emergence of Omicron has weighed on prices of risk assets such as equities and bonds, as investors take out some insurance in case of bad economic outcomes.

The Straits Times Index is down by 2.3 per cent this week.

However, some economic damage should be taken into account from renewed travel restrictions already in place.

"Even if the threat from the variant turns out to be a false alarm, it would still be a few weeks before further reopening in international travel takes place," he said.

On the other hand, if Omicron turns out to be as potent as Delta, global economic growth would be impacted for months to come, he added.

DBS expects full-year GDP growth of 7 per cent for this year and 3.5 per cent for next year.