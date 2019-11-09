Maritime Singapore green scheme extended till 2024

A green initiative to manage ships' sulphur emissions will be enhanced to focus on decarbonisation for the next five years.

The measure was one of a range of steps announced by Singapore's shipping authority to ready the industry for the future.

The Maritime Singapore Green Initiative, which was due to expire at the end of the year, will also be extended by five years, said Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) chief executive Quah Ley Hoon yesterday.

One enhancement includes incentives to encourage the adoption of engines using low-carbon fuels like liquefied natural gas.

"Our future state must be one that is powered by greener fuels, new shipping capabilities, new maritime talent, interoperable digital platforms and players beyond the traditional realm of maritime," said Ms Quah, who was speaking at the Singapore Registry of Ships Forum at Grand Copthorne Waterfront hotel yesterday.

Ms Quah noted that the MPA has been digitalising many of the services offered by its One Stop Document Centre (OSDC) and the Singapore Registry of Ships.

All services provided by the OSDC will be fully digital and on the Marinet platform by the start of next year. The physical counter will be gradually phased out from Dec 1 and fully closed from Jan 1.

In addition, digitalPORT@SG, a digital platform that allows seamless data exchange between public and private sectors on the global maritime transport chain will be linked to all Marinet e-services starting from next month.

Ms Quah said Singapore's maritime workforce must remain relevant and take on new skills.

To that end, the Tripartite Maritime Scholarship will introduce a new mid-term scholarship for Certificate of Competency 3/5 holders. They will get a $30,000 sign-on bonus and allowances to cover related course expenses.

MPA, SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore have also developed a programme to help mid-career local professionals, managers, executives and technicians to take up new maritime jobs.