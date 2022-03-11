Managing cash flow, costs a top priority for SMEs: Survey

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore are keeping a close eye on their costs despite being largely confident they can cope with looming cost pressures, according to a DBS Bank survey released yesterday.

More than 85 per cent of SMEs polled said that ensuring consistent cash flow and managing costs were a high business priority this year.

The survey also found that SMEs were less concerned about dealing with the impending goods and services tax (GST) hike than about global interest rates and inflation.

The issue of labour costs and availability, as well as supply chain concerns, loomed large against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The findings were from DBS' SME Pulse Check Survey, which was conducted after Budget 2022 was announced. A total of 250 SMEs across a broad spectrum of industries were surveyed.

All medium-sized enterprises surveyed said they were confident of weathering the impact of the impending GST hike, and eight in 10 micro and small businesses said the same.

Regarding rising global interest rates, more than nine in 10 medium-sized enterprises are positive about coping with its impact, while 75 per cent of micro and small businesses said they would be able to deal with it as well.

More than eight in 10 medium-sized enterprises were confident of dealing with inflationary pressures and 70 per cent of micro and small businesses expressed the same sentiment.

DBS group head of SME banking Joyce Tee said: "SMEs feel more confident about tackling cost challenges, which points to the more resilient position that the business community is in today compared with a year ago, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic."

SMEs in the survey were mindful of the speed bumps ahead that could stymie their growth.

When asked about their top concerns for the year ahead, close to half cited labour costs and availability. This was followed by about 20 per cent that were most concerned about supply chain disruptions.

Commenting on potential supply chain risks due to geopolitical tensions, DBS' senior economist Irvin Seah said: "The geopolitical risks emerging from the Ukraine crisis are cause for concern, specifically with regard to the upside risks in energy, commodities and food prices globally."

As the survey revealed that micro and small businesses are more worried about coping with rising costs, DBS will increase its efforts to reach out to these businesses, which typically face more challenges than their bigger counterparts in managing their balance sheets, added Ms Tee.

When asked about growth prospects for the year ahead, SMEs were generally positive, with less than 5 per cent indicating pessimism.

One factor contributing to this positive outlook could be that SMEs were on the whole profitable last year, said DBS.

More than 90 per cent of those surveyed made profits last year, and over 40 per cent reported earnings increases of at least 10 per cent year on year.