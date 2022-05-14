Malaysia GDP for quarter grows faster than expected on recovering demand

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's economic growth picked up pace in the first quarter on recovering demand and a stronger labour market as the global economy rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic, the central bank said yesterday.

Gross domestic product rose 5 per cent in the January to March period, faster than the 4 per cent expansion forecast by a Reuters poll and up from 3.6 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

Bank Negara Malaysia governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said the central bank has factored in the Russia-Ukraine war in its projections, and growth this year would be supported by continued expansion in domestic and external demand.

Downside risks include Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a strict lockdown in China to stem the Covid-19 outbreak, as well as prolonged supply chain disruptions, she said.

"Although the downside risks have risen on the global front, we are confident of our growth trajectory and we do not see a risk of any recession in Malaysia," she told a news conference.

Bank Negara kept its 2022 economic growth forecast at between 5.3 per cent and 6.3 per cent, which it had downgraded in March.

Malaysia - which has seen some of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks in the region - lifted most of its Covid-19 measures this month as infection rates slowed amid a ramped-up vaccination programme.

On Wednesday, the central bank unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate to 2 per cent from a historical low of 1.75 per cent, citing a firmer domestic growth path as well as inflationary pressures stemming from the Ukraine conflict and global supply chain disruptions.