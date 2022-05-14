Malaysia GDP for quarter grows faster than expected on recovering demand

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's economic growth picked up pace in the first quarter on recovering demand and a stronger labour market as the global economy rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic, the central bank said yesterday.
Gross domestic product rose 5 per cent in the January to March period, faster than the 4 per cent expansion forecast by a Reuters poll and up from 3.6 per cent growth in the previous quarter.
Bank Negara Malaysia governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said the central bank has factored in the Russia-Ukraine war in its projections, and growth this year would be supported by continued expansion in domestic and external demand.
Downside risks include Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a strict lockdown in China to stem the Covid-19 outbreak, as well as prolonged supply chain disruptions, she said.
"Although the downside risks have risen on the global front, we are confident of our growth trajectory and we do not see a risk of any recession in Malaysia," she told a news conference.
Bank Negara kept its 2022 economic growth forecast at between 5.3 per cent and 6.3 per cent, which it had downgraded in March.
Malaysia - which has seen some of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks in the region - lifted most of its Covid-19 measures this month as infection rates slowed amid a ramped-up vaccination programme.
On Wednesday, the central bank unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate to 2 per cent from a historical low of 1.75 per cent, citing a firmer domestic growth path as well as inflationary pressures stemming from the Ukraine conflict and global supply chain disruptions.
"If positive growth trajectory continues and barring any unexpected shocks, it would be appropriate for the MPC (monetary policy committee) to further reduce the degree of monetary accommodation," Ms Nor Shamsiah said.
Headline inflation was projected to average between 2.2 per cent and 3.2 per cent this year, unchanged from Bank Negara's earlier estimate.
Deputy governor Marzunisham Omar said that while there are price pressures, especially on food, inflation in Malaysia remains moderate compared with other countries.
"There is still some slack in the economy. We have price controls on fuels and other food items helping to moderate price pressures," he said, adding that more long-term solutions are needed to rein in inflation.
