Lowest-income group feels pinch slightly more than other groups

Inflation slowed in the first half of the year, but the impact on households in the lowest 20 per cent income group was marginally larger than on the rest, according to data released yesterday by the Department of Statistics.

The consumer price index (CPI), excluding imputed rentals on owner-occupied accommodation, rose by 1.4 per cent for the lowest 20 per cent income group. It was 1 per cent for the middle 60 per cent income group and 1.1 per cent for the highest 20 per cent income group.

The CPI, excluding imputed rentals on owner-occupied accommodation, rose by 1.1 per cent for general households in the first half of the year, slower than the 1.3 per cent increase posted in the second half of last year.

The Department of Statistics said: "For all three income groups, the increase in their respective CPI excluding owner-occupied accommodation was due to a rise in the prices of food and water, as well as higher tuition and other fees, medical and dental treatment costs, holiday expenses, bus and train fares and housing maintenance and repair costs, which collectively outweighed the lower costs of rented accommodation and telecommunication services."

The department noted that price increases for these expenditure items had a smaller impact on the middle-and highest-income groups as they accounted for a lower share of their total expenditure.

However, it was the highest 20 per cent household income group that saw the largest price increase when it came to overall inflation. CPI-All Items rose by 0.8 per cent for the highest-income group in the first half of the year. It rose by 0.5 per cent for the lowest 20 per cent and middle 60 per cent income groups.

The department said that private road transport costs for this income group also rose, even as that for the other income groups fell.

CPI-All Items rose by 0.6 per cent year on year in the first half of 2019, the same pace of increase as that recorded in the second half of 2018.

Dr Tan Khay Boon, senior lecturer at SIM Global Education, said: "In general, the lower-and middle-income groups are subjected to lower inflation compared with the higher-income group, and this helps to improve real income distribution. However, in terms of healthcare, it is the lowest-income group that has the highest cost-of-living pressure."