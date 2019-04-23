Looking for tech job? Here are the most sought-after roles

Cyber-security analysts, technology risk managers, data scientists, project managers and software developers are the five most sought-after technology roles in Singapore this year, according to recruitment consultancy Robert Half.

Demand is surging for cyber-security specialists across all industries, amid growing awareness of cyber-security threats and the introduction of new regulatory processes to combat those threats, Robert Half said.

In response, cyber-security analysts can now expect salaries ranging from $90,000 for candidates with less than average experience to $150,000 for those with significant and highly relevant experience.

The salary figures are from the latest Robert Half Salary Guide. They represent gross yearly salaries, excluding bonuses, incentives and other forms of remuneration.

Professionals in the fields of technology risk and regulatory technology are also in demand, in order to protect the financial service sector from cyber attacks and ensure compliance with regulations, said Robert Half.

For technology risk managers, their yearly starting pay ranges from $84,000 to $240,000.

Meanwhile, data scientists command an annual starting salary of between $90,000 and $200,000.

IT project managers are taking home between $120,000 and $250,000 per year, while software developers' starting pay ranges from $90,000 to $180,000.

Companies are currently facing mounting pressure to attract IT professionals from a limited pool of candidates within the fields of artificial intelligence, and digital and data strategy, Robert Half said.

Mr Matthieu Imbert-Bouchard, managing director of Robert Half Singapore, said: "The growing disconnect between the jobs required and the skills available means IT employers need to focus on becoming more responsive to economic and digital transformation, which can be achieved through hiring staff with the right skill sets."