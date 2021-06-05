Economy Watch

Living with Covid-19 plan paves way for stronger recovery in S'pore economy

Support measures will also give SMEs confidence to plan for future expansion

Moody's Analytics expects Singapore's economy to grow 5.5 per cent.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Singapore's shift in policy emphasis, towards learning to live with Covid-19, has lit up the path to a stronger and broader economic recovery.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said this week that if Covid-19 is here to stay, Singapore would have to learn to deal with it, just like it does with dengue or influenza.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 