Economy Watch
Living with Covid-19 plan paves way for stronger recovery in S'pore economy
Support measures will also give SMEs confidence to plan for future expansion
SINGAPORE - Singapore's shift in policy emphasis, towards learning to live with Covid-19, has lit up the path to a stronger and broader economic recovery.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said this week that if Covid-19 is here to stay, Singapore would have to learn to deal with it, just like it does with dengue or influenza.