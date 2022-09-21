Lithium resumes huge gains to add pressure on carmakers

HONG KONG - After Tesla chief Elon Musk complained that lithium - the ubiquitous raw material needed in electric vehicle batteries - was trading at insane levels, and China's authorities in March pushed key industry players to act, prices briefly began to cool. Now, they are rising again to add pressure on carmakers.

Lithium carbonate jumped to a new peak of 500,500 yuan (S$100,600) a tonne in China last Friday, according to data from Asian Metal Inc. The battery material has roughly tripled in 2021, and is more than 1,150 per cent higher than a pandemic low in July 2020.

Prices of lithium hydroxide are also gaining and closing in on an all-time high set in April. That threatens to extend a squeeze on battery manufacturers and car producers that is already eroding profits and prompting some suppliers to hike their own rates.

Mr Steven Feng, chief financial officer of Shanghai-based electric vehicle (EV) producer Nio, recently told investors that higher battery costs had crimped vehicle margins in the second quarter, and that uncertainty over prices looked set to continue.

For the coming months, the sector is wary of issues such as the power supply in China - still the epicentre of production of lithium-ion cells and battery materials - during the winter heating season. Electricity outages in August in Sichuan province - home to more than one-fifth of China's lithium refinery capacity - dented output, and added to market tightness.

Supply is continuing to lag behind rising forecasts for vehicle demand. The China Passenger Car Association projects EV sales in the world's top market to hit a record six million in 2022, double the total in 2021.

At the same time, commodities producers are struggling to bring new projects online, and to secure financing of approvals for future developments.

"A lot of OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and battery producers have been disappointed and have been let down by new producers or suppliers in the lithium space (in the past several months)," Mr Gilberto Antoniazzi, CFO of raw materials firm Livent, said at a conference in September.

Global suppliers also expect the lithium rally to continue, indicating that raw materials will prove an enduring headache for the EV industry. SQM, the world's No. 2 lithium producer, forecasts a "very tight market" for the metal in the years ahead.

Mr Chris Ellison, managing director of Mineral Resources, a supplier of lithium raw materials with projects in Australia, told investors in August: "We're in supply deficit at the moment and it feels like it's going to stay there through at least 2030."

BLOOMBERG