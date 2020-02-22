Lawrence Wong to attend G-20 finance ministers' meet in Saudi Arabia

Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will be attending a meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from today to tomorrow.

The meeting will discuss key risks and policy responses to the global economy, financial resilience and development, infrastructure investments, international taxation, and possible options in enhancing access to opportunities for all, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said yesterday.

Mr Wong also co-chairs Singapore's Multi-Ministry Taskforce on the coronavirus.

Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda said yesterday before departing for the meeting that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth will be a key issue there, underscoring growing concern over the economic fallout from the epidemic, Reuters reported.

This will be the first meeting under Saudi Arabia's presidency of the Group of 20, or G-20, which gathers the financial leaders of 19 of the world's largest economies and the European Union.

Mr Wong will be accompanied by officials from MOF and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.