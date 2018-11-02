Lawrence Wong and Seck Wai Kwong join GIC board

Sovereign wealth fund GIC has appointed two new board directors.

Mr Lawrence Wong, Minister for National Development and the Second Minister for Finance, joined the board yesterday.

He will be joined by Mr Seck Wai Kwong, chief executive of Asia Pacific at State Street Bank and Trust Company, on Nov 9.

Mr Wong has been a member of the GIC Investment Strategies Committee, which oversees the fund's performance and risk profile and makes recommendations to the board, since August last year. Mr Seck served on the GIC Risk Committee from 2010 to 2016.

GIC chief executive Lim Chow Kiat said: "We are very pleased to welcome Mr Wong and Mr Seck as directors.

"Mr Wong has an economics background and has served in trade, economics and finance roles, among others. Mr Seck has extensive experience in global investment markets, banking and finance, and asset management functions.

"We will benefit from their wealth of knowledge and leadership insights."