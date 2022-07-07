Labour unrest disrupting supply chains from sky to sea

LONDON • Each wave of supply shock to hit the global economy during the pandemic seems to produce a different scapegoat.

First came the shipping container shortage of late 2020, caused largely by American consumers stocking up on everything from backyard games to home office equipment.

Last year, companies over-ordered parts and products to avoid running out, while a series of freak accidents - like the blocking of the Suez Canal - helped shake the global economy close to paralysis.

The first half of this year brought the additional uncertainty of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's strict Covid-19 lockdowns.

With the second half of 2022 just under way, there may yet be another culprit for supply stress - labour unrest. After years of stagnating wages, workers want better pay.

They are tired of seeing their incomes evaporate as inflation surges, especially those in logistics or other front-line industries that kept economies functioning during the pandemic.

Even the threat of a major port strike can cause congestion, like the queue of vessels outside the US port of Savannah, Georgia.

Part of the reason is tied to importers rerouting cargo from Asia to avoid any potential labour unrest at the nation's busiest trade gateways in Los Angeles. The contract for West Coast dockworkers and their employers expired last Friday, and talks are continuing.

As at early this week, there were 31 container ships anchored in the waters off Savannah, leading to waits estimated at eight to 10 days.

In the New York area, the delays stretch as long as 20 days for vessels waiting at anchor.

Perhaps the most visible signs of worker discontent appear at airports in the United States and Europe, where carriers are cancelling thousands of flights because of shortages of ground crews, flight attendants and pilots.

The return of a healthy summer travel season was supposed to hasten the shift back to normal, but the recovery is hitting turbulence.

This instability may ripple to the market for air cargo, which tightened considerably over the past two years because so many grounded flights cut capacity in the cargo holds below the passenger cabins.

As the Drewry air freight index shows, rates have come down from their peaks, but they are still more than double pre-pandemic levels.

The next thing to watch is how airfreight rates will fare when Europe's temporary rules allowing goods to ride in vacant passenger cabins expire later this month.

Plus, any strike in the US West Coast could boost demand to move goods by plane and send air cargo rates skywards again.

