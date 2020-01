KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia is considering the merits of having the state control its biggest companies, after moves to break up their dominance in sectors ranging from the Internet to electricity led to declines in Asia's worst major stock market.

The government needs to review on a case-by-case basis whether it needs to hold on to its golden shares in state-linked firms, as the 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Berhad) scandal proves that is still needed, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday.