Keeping net-zero pledges can save Indonesia $98b

Indonesia can significantly lower the costs of fuel imports if it sticks to its net-zero pledges that include a comprehensive clean energy transition plan, noted an International Energy Agency (IEA) report.

The report found that its import bill could drop to around US$30 billion (S$42 billion) by 2050 if it hits its targets and switches out of fossil fuels into cleaner energy sources and renewables. As maintaining existing policies would see imports hitting around US$100 billion, switching out would mean a saving of US$70 (S$98 billion).

Indonesia, one of the world's biggest carbon emitters, has signed up to a global pledge to phase out coal, which is seen as crucial to help limit global temperature rises from reaching 1.5 deg C.

South-east Asia's biggest economy is also initiating policy reforms aimed at expanding renewables in its energy mix from around 16 per cent now to 23 per cent by 2025. Coal powers about 60 per cent of the country's electricity needs.

IEA executive director Fatih Birol said at the report's release on Friday that Indonesia could show the world that a pathway to net-zero emissions is not only feasible but also beneficial despite it being heavily reliant on fossil fuels.

Mr Dedi Dinarto, lead Indonesia analyst at public policy advisory firm Global Counsel, echoed the report's findings on the importance of the country attracting foreign direct investment for its renewable energy sector, adding that there was a healthy pipeline of projects.

"To keep this momentum going, a solid domestic regulatory framework would give investors the confidence to undertake long-term investments in Indonesia, and it is in the interest of the government to expedite the enactment of the renewable energy draft Bill," he said.

The IEA report, which was prepared in collaboration with the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, said the technology Indonesia needs to shift to cleaner energy, such as solar power systems, are already commercially available and cost-effective, provided the government put in place supporting policies.

Draft legislation will help to subsidise renewable energy projects and open Indonesia's first nuclear power plant by 2045.

The IEA report also noted that solar projects cost more than twice the amount of those in similar emerging economies, and are economically uncompetitive compared with coal and natural gas power plants.

Costs could be slashed by introducing transparent and competitive tariffs and predictable project pipelines, noted the report.

Mr Kelvin Fu, managing partner and co-founder of Gunung Capital, said it is in the country's best interest to accelerate the energy transition: "Indonesia is among the top 30 per cent of countries ranked for climate risk due to exposure to flooding and heatwaves, which grows only as the effects of climate change worsen globally," he added.

"If the country does not accelerate its move away from fossil fuels, it is likely to face a far more challenging domestic situation both economically and politically in future."

President Joko Widodo raised subsidised fuel prices by about 30 per cent last Saturday to rein in a ballooning energy subsidy budget that is straining the national economy. The policy move triggered widespread protests across the country.

South-east Asia's biggest economy had already been grappling with rising energy demand and a ballooning subsidy bill that has tripled to 502 trillion rupiah (S$47 billion) so far this year.

The report also highlighted Indonesia's plans to accelerate the deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) with an initial target of two million battery-powered cars and 13 million motorbikes by 2030.

It noted that only 800 electric cars and 10,000 electric motorbikes were sold in 2021.

Mr Dinarto said that for these targets to be met, costs would have to be within reach of the average Indonesian.

"The private sector has led the way by introducing EVs into the transport system," he added.

"For instance, Gojek and Grab have deployed electric vehicles in their fleets. Hyundai and Wuling have also started selling EVs in Indonesia, but prices are still sky-high and hard for the average Indonesian to afford."