JTC and SP Group to build Singapore's first smart grid for business parks at Punggol Digital District

SINGAPORE - JTC Corporation and SP Group have teamed up to develop and operate the first smart grid for business parks in Singapore.

The pair signed an agreement on Wednesday (Oct 31) at the Asian Clean Energy Summit 2018, witnessed by Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli.

The agreement calls for a smart grid to be developed and implemented in Punggol Digital District (PDD). It is estimated this development can reduce carbon emissions of the district by 1,700 tonnes annually, equivalent to taking 270 cars off the road.

A smart grid is an electricity supply network that uses digital technology to detect and react to local changes in usage. It also allows for deployment and integration of electricity drawn from non-traditional sources such as the photovoltaic cells installed on the rooftops of private residences.

The smart grid planned for Punggol will be integrated with the open digital platform in the district. This will allow the exchange of data on buildings for the purpose of optimising electricity use.

On a hot sunny day for instance, the smart grid can detect which buildings are using more electricity for cooling purposes. The grid can send this data to the Open Digital Platform, which can activate the building management system to lower blinds in the affected buildings.

JTC assistant chief executive David Tan said this smart grid initiative that goes beyond "utilities and technologies", will provide the community with "the data and tools to make informed decisions about their energy consumption".

SP Group head of strategic development Goh Chee Kong said: "SP Group is committed to design and implement smart energy solutions, driven by our deep energy integration and digital capabilities."

PDD will house key growth sectors such as digital and cyber security. It will be the first district in Singapore to be fully integrated with Internet of Things systems from the ground level up. The first buildings in the district are expected to be completed by 2023.