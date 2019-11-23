Job clustering project to start next year

A project exploring the feasibility of workers doing a combination of cleaning, gardening and security duties will be piloted early next year.

Businesses see the potential to create better jobs by aggregating such roles to increase employees' productivity, and this could provide workers with better career progression and an increase in wages.

Several businesses, including real-estate developer CapitaLand, security services firm Certis Group and urban greenery company Greenology, are in the project.

Pilot trials will be conducted with small groups of workers from next year, leading up to the establishment of a training centre.

This lighthouse project is seen as a way to provide low-wage workers with better job opportunities and progression, as outlined in a report released by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) yesterday.

The apex business chamber's sustainable employment report, put together in consultation with more than 300 business leaders, trade associations and chambers among other stakeholders over eight months, was unveiled at a conference held at Village Hotel Sentosa.

The report is intended as a "by business, for business" initiative to spur Singapore businesses to take up more sustainable employment practices, said SBF chairman Teo Siong Seng. It has put forth six recommendations, which are targeted at low-wage workers, employees aged 55 and above, and professionals, managers, executives and technicians in sectors vulnerable to job disruption.

Business group's recommendations

FOR PMETS VULNERABLE TO JOB DISRUPTION • Businesses to take greater ownership of upskilling the PMET workforce • Develop platforms to match highly skilled professionals to gig work FOR EMPLOYEES AGED 55 AND ABOVE • Stamp out age discrimination by championing policies, processes and programmes that help mature employees to contribute and thrive in their workplaces • Redesign jobs to match the profiles, needs and strengths of mature employees FOR LOW-WAGE WORKERS • Select socially responsible vendors in outsourcing arrangements - shifting from pure cost considerations towards outcome-and value-based sourcing • Transform jobs by changing work processes through innovation to enlarge job scopes, raise wages and provide better career progression

Among the recommendations is the development of platforms to match highly skilled professionals to gig work - short-term, part-time or freelance engagements - providing support such as accreditation and legal protection for these workers.



The chamber has also called upon firms to sign the Sustainable Employment Pledge to make at least one improvement to their sustainable employment practices every year. More than 60 companies, including Singapore Airlines and Far East Organization, have pledged their commitment so far.

Among the recommendations is the development of platforms to match highly skilled professionals to gig work - short-term, part-time or freelance engagements - providing support such as accreditation and legal protection for these workers.

This model would provide freelancers with flexible job opportunities and companies with access to a trusted group of professionals that fit their needs, the report noted.

SBF will set up a programme office to monitor progress and organise initiatives for firms, and will explore collaborations with the likes of government agencies and academic institutions.

Speaking at the conference during a dialogue moderated by SBF chief executive Ho Meng Kit yesterday, President Halimah Yacob said it is rare for a business association, instead of the usual government agencies and welfare organisations, to hold a conference on sustainable employment and tackle issues of inequality.

She hoped more employers would come on board with the Sustainable Employment Pledge, and emphasised the importance of having these practices implemented, commending the SBF for having a programme office to oversee progress.

The conference was attended by Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee and more than 200 business leaders and other stakeholders.

Ms Goh Swee Chen, chairman of the core committee that produced the report, said at the panel discussion yesterday that achieving sustainable employment is something that requires collaboration among various stakeholders.

"Multiple actors, big and small... need to get together in order to collectively effect the change," she said, noting that businesses focused on sustainability have shown long-term success.

SBF's Mr Teo said tech developments, an ageing population and increasingly complex geopolitics have led to widening inequality in many parts of the world today, and this requires a rethink of the role of businesses in society, and they have an important part to play alongside government policies.

"While the bottom line remains a priority, businesses should also consider the impact they have on their stakeholders within the business ecosystem,"he added.