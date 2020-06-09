Japan's Q1 GDP shrinks less than initially estimated

TOKYO • Japan's economy shrank less than initially estimated in the first quarter due to surprisingly strong business investment, but analysts warn the latest revised figures likely offer a distorted view of the economy's health.

The latest data shows the economy contracted at an annualised pace of 2.2 per cent in the last quarter, less than a 3.4 per cent drop in initial calculations.

But the result was based on a survey that probably overstated the strength of business investment amid the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts say first-quarter figures are likely to be revised down later.

The result still means Japan's economy has been stuck in reverse for two straight quarters, with an even sharper contraction expected in the April-June period.

Economists see gross domestic product (GDP) shrinking more than 20 per cent this quarter, the most in records going back to 1955.

Even before the revised figures were released, economists were casting doubt on their accuracy because of unusually strong business investment readings last week used to tweak the overall growth numbers.

The Finance Ministry said its corporate survey had a low response rate amid the pandemic that may have skewed the results, adding that it would release updated figures next month.

Yesterday's GDP report showed capital spending jumped 8 per cent on an annualised basis compared with the previous quarter. The initial reading showed capital expenditure falling 2.1 per cent.

Firms hit hard by the pandemic may not have had the time or resources to respond to government inquiries in the usual way, an issue that is likely to have plagued a wide range of reports.

As a result, policymakers are working with a murky picture of conditions in the midst of the most trying economic crisis in decades.

"GDP data for this quarter is also likely to include data from April and May that doesn't quite reflect reality," said economist Mari Iwashita at Daiwa Securities.

Many Japanese statistics partly rely on officials who physically go and interview companies and individuals to collect data, she added.

"It's really difficult to make policy judgments based on confusing numbers."

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said he wanted the updated ministry figures to be reflected in the next revision of GDP. He vowed to ensure that the economy would get no worse than its condition in April-May, adding that government action would help boost a domestic-led recovery when the timing was right.

He also denied that a sales tax hike last year had left the economy in a vulnerable state leading into the pandemic.

Speaking separately, Finance Minister Taro Aso said the government had no plans to lower the sales tax in response to the virus.

The government last month doubled its proposed stimulus measures to about US$2 trillion (S$2.78 trillion), or more than 40 per cent of GDP, to provide lifelines to businesses and households.

A separate report showed bank lending last month rose at the fastest pace in decades, as companies rushed to secure financing amid the crisis, another sign of recession trauma.

BLOOMBERG