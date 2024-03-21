Japan's exports rise as demand in major markets improves

Imports rose 0.5 per cent year-on-year in February versus the median estimate for a 2.2 per cent increase. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Mar 21, 2024, 11:46 AM
Published
Mar 21, 2024, 11:45 AM

TOKYO - Japan’s exports grew for a third straight month in February as demand improved in the US, China and the European Union, offering some hope for policymakers seeking to revive growth after a weak performance in 2023.

Exports rose 7.8 per cent in February from the same month a year ago, Ministry of Finance data showed on March 21, faster than the 5.3 per cent gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

The trade data comes days after the central bank ditched years of unconventional easing in a shift towards normalising policy.

The Bank of Japan ended eight years of negative interest rates and other remnants of its unorthodox policy on March 19, making a historic shift away from decades of massive monetary stimulus.

But it is expected to keep rates around zero for some time to support fragile growth.

Exports have been a source of concern for policymakers who worry about the fragile recovery in the world’s fourth-largest economy, which narrowly dodged recession in late 2023.

Imports rose 0.5 per cent year on year in February, versus the median estimate for a 2.2 per cent increase.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 379.4 billion yen ($2.52 billion), versus a median estimate for a deficit of 810.2 billion yen.

A Reuters monthly poll showed earlier on March 21 that big Japanese firms’ confidence rebounded to a three-month high in March while the service sector mood hit a seven-month high. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Japan is back, China is over. The trouble with narratives
Japan is back, China is over. The trouble with narratives

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top