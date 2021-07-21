Japan's core inflation hits 15-month high on energy costs

TOKYO • Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.2 per cent last month from a year earlier to mark the fastest annual pace in over a year, data showed yesterday, a sign that the impact of global commodity inflation was gradually broadening.

But the increase, driven largely by higher energy costs, was much smaller than that of other major economies due to weak consumption, reinforcing expectations that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will be forced to maintain its massive stimulus for the time being.

The rise in the core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, matched a median market forecast for a 0.2 per cent gain and followed a 0.1 per cent increase in May.

The increase, which was the fastest since March last year, was due mostly to a 4.6 per cent rise in energy costs, with petrol prices up 17.9 per cent, in a sign that households were facing higher costs of living.

"It's cost-push-type inflation that likely won't have legs, with items propping up prices mostly energy-related," said chief market economist Yasunari Ueno of Mizuho Securities.

Some countries, including the United States and Britain, have seen inflation rise faster than expected as demand recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, triggering debate on how quickly they should wean their economies off stimulus.

With inflation well short of its 2 per cent target, the BOJ is likely to lag well behind its counterparts in dialling back its massive monetary support to underpin a fragile recovery.

While global commodity inflation has pushed up wholesale prices in Japan, consumer prices have barely risen as companies remain cautious about passing on higher costs to households.

From the CPI data for this month due on Aug 20, the government will use a new base year that will lead to tweaks in the weighting of some index components.

Many analysts project the change to push core CPI back to negative territory due to an expected increase in the weighting of cellphone fees, which have been declining recently.

Mizuho Securities' Mr Ueno expects the base year change to push down core CPI by around 0.2 percentage point.

A resurgence in Covid-19 infections forced the government to impose new state of emergency curbs in Olympic host city Tokyo from Monday till Aug 22, dashing policymakers' hopes for a solid rebound in economic growth in the July to September period.

In fresh quarterly projections released last Friday, the BOJ cut its economic growth forecast for the fiscal year ending in March next year to 3.8 per cent from 4 per cent, due in part to the new curbs.

It revised up this year's core CPI forecast to 0.6 per cent from 0.1 per cent, largely reflecting the boost from higher energy prices.

