Japan's core consumer price index rises at fastest pace in nearly 2 years

TOKYO • Japan's November consumer inflation marked the biggest year-on-year rise in nearly two years on surging fuel costs, a sign that the fallout from global commodity price gains is broadening.

The increase, however, is unlikely to prompt the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to withdraw monetary stimulus any time soon, with inflation still a distance from the central bank's 2 per cent target, said analysts.

The data released yesterday highlights the fresh challenge policymakers face in preventing rising costs of living from hurting already weak household spending and Japan's fragile economic recovery.

BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday a weak yen could be inflicting bigger pain on households than before by pushing up prices of imported goods.

Said Mr Yasunari Ueno, chief market economist at Mizuho Securities: "Faced with price hikes for a range of daily necessities, consumers may become even more cautious in boosting spending."

Japan's core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food but includes oil costs, rose 0.5 per cent in November from a year earlier, government data showed, exceeding a median market forecast for a 0.4 per cent gain.

It was the biggest increase since February last year and followed a 0.1 per cent rise in October.

The gain was driven by a 15.6 per cent surge in energy costs. Food costs also rose 1.4 per cent, indicating households were facing higher grocery costs even when wage growth remains slow.

Core consumer inflation is already above 1 per cent when stripping away the impact of this year's cuts in cellphone charges, which knock 1.5 percentage points off the index, said analysts.

"We expect underlying inflation to accelerate to a peak of about 1 per cent next year as goods inflation rises further and the drag from mobile phone tariff cuts drops out of the annual comparison," said Mr Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics.

Japan has not been immune to global commodity inflation, with wholesale prices rising a record 9 per cent in November from a year earlier.

But core consumer inflation has hovered around zero, as firms remain cautious about passing on costs to consumers on concerns that households may hold back on spending.

REUTERS