Japan warns against speculative trading over weak yen

TOKYO - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said the authorities stood ready to respond to speculative currency moves, a fresh warning that comes days after Tokyo intervened in the foreign exchange market to stem yen falls for the first time in more than two decades.

He also told a news conference on Monday that the government and Bank of Japan (BOJ) were on the same page in sharing concerns about the currency's sharp declines.

"We are deeply concerned about recent rapid and one-sided market moves driven in part by speculative trading," Mr Suzuki said. "There's no change to our stance of being ready to respond as needed" to such moves, he added.

The remarks came after the government's decision last Thursday to intervene in the currency market to stem yen weakness by selling US dollars and buying yen for the first time since 1998.

The yen's recent sharp declines, which have pushed up households' living costs by boosting imported fuel and food prices, have been driven in part by widening divergence between the United States Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening and the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy.

The US dollar added 0.29 per cent to 143.78 yen on Monday, continuing its climb back towards last Thursday's 24-year peak of 145.90. It tumbled to 140.31 that same day after the Japanese authorities stepped into the market.

While government officials' jawboning may keep markets nervous about the prospects of further intervention, stepping in repeatedly in the currency market and selling huge sums of dollars could be difficult due to the criticism Japan may face from its Group of Seven counterparts.

