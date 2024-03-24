Japan’s labour market has a lesson for the Fed: Women can surprise you

Japan’s economy has rocketed into the headlines in 2024 as inflation returns for the first time in decades, workers win wage gains and the Bank of Japan raises interest rates for the first time in 17 years.

But there is another, longer-running trend happening in the Japanese economy that could prove interesting for US policymakers: Female employment has been steadily rising.

Working-age Japanese women have been joining the labour market for years, a trend that has continued strongly in recent months as a tight labour market prods companies to work to attract new employees.

The jump in female participation has happened partly by design. Since about 2013, the Japanese government has tried to make both public policies and corporate culture more friendly to women in the workforce. The goal was to attract a new source of talent at a time when the world’s fourth-largest economy faces an ageing and shrinking labour market.

“Where Japan did well over the recent decade is putting the care infrastructure in place for working parents,” Ms Nobuko Kobayashi, a partner at EY-Parthenon in Japan, wrote in an e-mail.

Still, even some who were around when the “womenomics” policies were designed have been caught off guard by just how many Japanese women are now choosing to work thanks to the policy changes and to shifting social norms.

“We all underestimated it,” said Dr Adam Posen, the president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, who advised the Japanese government while it was instituting the policies meant to bring on more female workers.

Dr Posen thought at the time that they might be able to get perhaps 800,000 women into the labour market, far fewer than the roughly three million who have actually joined (albeit many of them are part-time).

It is a surprise that could serve as an important reminder to economic officials around the world. Economists often try to guess how much a nation’s labour force can expand by extrapolating from history – and they tend to assume that there are limits to how many people can be lured into the labour market, since some are likely to stay home as caretakers or for other reasons.

But history has served as a poor guide in Japan over the past decade as social standards, marriage rates and fertility rates have shifted. And the lesson provided by the Japanese experience is simple: Women may be a bigger potential labour force than economists typically count on.

“Clearly, women in Japan wanted to work,” Mr Posen said. “It raises questions about what is a reasonable expectation for female labour force participation.”

That message could be a relevant one for the US central bank, the Federal Reserve.

How much room the US labour market has to expand is a key question for the Fed in 2024.

Over the past year, inflation has come down in the United States, and wage pressures have moderated even as hiring has stayed strong and the economy has expanded rapidly. That positive outcome has been possible because the nation’s supply of workers has been expanding.

Labour force growth has come from two big sources in recent years: Immigration has picked up, and labour force participation has been recovering after falling during the pandemic. That is especially true for women in their prime working years, between the ages of 25 to 54, who have been participating in the job market at record or near-record rates.

Now economists are asking whether the expansion can continue. Immigration into the US does appear to be poised to persist: Economists at Goldman Sachs said the US could add about one million more immigrants than normal in 2024. The question is whether participation will continue to pick up.