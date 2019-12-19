Japan raises growth forecast for next fiscal year

TOKYO • Japan's government yesterday raised its economic growth forecast for the next fiscal year, aided by an expected boost from a US$122 billion (S$165 billion) fiscal package that would help cushion the hit from weaker global demand.

The economy is now expected to expand 1.4 per cent in price-adjusted real terms in the fiscal year starting from April 2020, according to approved Cabinet Office projections.

That marked an upgrade from the government's previous forecast of 1.2 per cent growth issued in July. The government kept its estimated 0.9 per cent growth for the current fiscal year ending in March 2020.

The upgrade stemmed mainly from an improvement in domestic demand due to stronger corporate investment and a boost to growth from public spending from the fiscal package approved by the Cabinet this month.

The government expects capital spending to grow a robust 2.7 per cent next fiscal year, against 1.9 per cent in the previous assessment in July. Public demand was seen adding 0.5 percentage point to GDP growth in fiscal 2020, up from 0.2 percentage point seen previously.

The boost from the fiscal package is likely to more than offset weakness in external demand as slowing global growth threatens to leave a deeper mark on the economy.

The government expects a 0.1 percentage point drag from external demand next fiscal year, compared with a positive 0.2 percentage point contribution seen previously.

The downgrade largely stems from a weaker rebound in exports, which the government sees expanding at a pace of 2.4 per cent next fiscal year, down from 4.3 per cent seen previously.

The government's projections come as the Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy on hold today as the fiscal package and progress in trade talks between the US and China take some immediate pressure off the central bank to support growth.

The Cabinet Office has also projected overall consumer inflation, which includes volatile fresh food and energy costs, at 0.6 per cent for this fiscal year and 0.8 per cent for the following year - remaining far from the Bank of Japan's elusive 2 per cent price target.

Japan's economy expanded at an annualised 1.8 per cent in the third quarter because of stronger consumer and business spending, but analysts expect a contraction in the current quarter due to the increasing external and internal pressures.

Weighing on the outlook are a slowdown in China's economy and a nationwide sales tax hike in October, which appears to have hit private consumption harder than policymakers initially thought.

The Cabinet Office said private consumption will grow just 0.6 per cent in fiscal 2019, down from 0.9 per cent seen in the previous assessment in July, due to a decline in consumer sentiment and lower summer bonuses.

For fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020, the Cabinet Office forecast nominal economic growth of 1.8 per cent and 2.1, respectively. Higher nominal growth estimates point to government expectations for greater tax revenue.

REUTERS