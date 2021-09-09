Japan lifts Q2 GDP on stronger business spending

TOKYO • Japan's economy grew faster than initially estimated in the April to June quarter, helped by solid capital expenditure, although a resurgence in Covid-19 is undermining service sector consumption and clouding the outlook.

Revised gross domestic product (GDP) data by the Cabinet Office released yesterday showed the economy grew an annualised 1.9 per cent in April to June, beating economists' median forecast for a 1.6 per cent gain and the initial estimate of a 1.3 per cent expansion.

It followed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's announcement last Friday that he was stepping down, paving the way for the Sept 29 ruling party leadership race, in which contenders will outline their plans to revive the world's third-largest economy.

The upward revision was caused by better than initially estimated business spending, as a brisk global economic recovery powered capital expenditure and factory output, which more than offset weak service sector activity.

Still, Japan's economic recovery remains fragile owing to slow Covid-19 vaccinations and as pandemic restrictions hamper private sector activity, some analysts say.

"Japan's recovery is lagging behind other advanced economies. The economy's fully fledged recovery therefore needs to wait at least until early next year," said Norinchukin Research Institute chief economist Takeshi Minami.

However, global chip shortages may put a drag on Japanese car production and shipments, while signs of China's economic slowdown emerge as sources of concern.

"The 1.9 per cent April to June growth was not enough to push back the nearly 4 per cent dip in January to March - less than a half of it," said Dai-ichi Life Research Institute chief economist Yoshiki Shinke. "On average, 'stalling' could be the main description of Japan's economy during the first half of 2021."

The second-quarter GDP growth figures translated to quarter-on-quarter expansion of 0.5 per cent in price-adjusted real terms, better than an initial reading of 0.3 per cent growth and the median estimate for a 0.4 per cent gain.

The capital expenditure component of GDP grew 2.3 per cent in the second quarter from January to March, bigger than the median forecast for 2 per cent growth and the preliminary 1.7 per cent gain.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan's GDP, grew 0.9 per cent in April to June from the previous three months, up slightly from a preliminary estimate of a 0.8 per cent gain.

Domestic demand contributed 0.8 percentage point to revised growth figures, while net exports - or exports minus imports - shaved 0.3 percentage point off second-quarter growth.

The data came a day after a weaker-than-expected July household spending reading, which suggested the Covid-19 resurgence could have started hampering consumer activities even earlier in the current quarter.

REUTERS