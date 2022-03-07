Japan Inc feels the heat over Russia ties as rivals shun Moscow

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese firms are under deepening pressure over their ties to Russia and are scrambling to assess their operations, say company and government insiders, after Western rivals halted businesses and condemned Moscow for invading Ukraine.

While environmental, social and governance (ESG) investors have previously targeted Japan Inc for using fossil fuels, scrutiny over Russia could become intense. Executives say privately that they are worried about reputational damage, a sign that corporate Japan is - however reluctantly - becoming more responsive to pressure on social issues.

Japan's trading houses, commodity giants long seen as quasi-governmental arms integral to Japan's energy supply, have big ties to Russia. Last year, Russia was Japan's second-biggest supplier of thermal coal and its fifth-largest of both crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"The energy issue has implications for national and public interest, so it has to be discussed properly with the government," said one trading house insider, who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity.

"But we also have to think about our corporate value and about how we explain this to our shareholders. It's a difficult position."

Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi have stakes in the giant Sakhalin-2 LNG project that Shell is now exiting. Itochu and Marubeni have invested in the Sakhalin-1 oil project that Exxon Mobil is pulling out of.

Mitsui and Mitsubishi said they would consider the situation, together with the Japanese government and partners. Itochu and Marubeni declined to comment on their plans related to Sakhalin-1.

Japanese firms have largely said they are watching the situation. Those that have halted activity have tended to cite supply chain disruption rather than human rights.

A senior executive at an automaker said the management at his company was holding daily meetings to gauge the impact of financial sanctions and the implication for parts supply.

"We're also discussing reputational risk and how to deal with the news from the point of view of human rights and ESG - of course, we're aware of that," said the executive.

"But we can't just immediately decide we're going to pull out because we can't tell how long the Ukraine crisis will continue."

Japanese firms typically do not face the same level of scrutiny from shareholders, customers, regulators and even their own employees that Western companies now confront, said Ms Jana Jevcakova, the international head of ESG at shareholder services firm Morrow Sodali.

"Most Japanese companies still don't have a majority of international institutional investors. Those that do will very shortly, or already, feel the pressure."