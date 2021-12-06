For Subscribers
Commentary
Investing in a time of pandemic
Take a long-term view, don't panic and sell at the bottom; there are opportunities around
News of the Omicron variant is disrupting more than plans for that long-awaited vacation.
As countries around the world shut borders, limit travel and halt reopening plans, financial markets have swooned: The S&P 500 is down 4 per cent since the variant of the coronavirus first made headlines, and Brent oil has tumbled 18 per cent from its November high.
Topics: