Commentary

Inflation fears won't derail rally

Govt and central bank support among factors keeping equity rally alive, says UBS analysis

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Hospitalisations from the coronavirus are finally falling worldwide, and vaccination roll-outs are gaining pace. The world economy is on the rebound, government policy remains generous and earnings growth rates are set to break records in many regions.

Yet as growth recovers and corporate earnings pick up, so have 10-year global interest rates. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note now sits at nearly 1.5 per cent, up from a little over 0.9 per cent at the start of 2021.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Decade-high earnings growth expected

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 05, 2021, with the headline 'Inflation fears won't derail rally'. Subscribe
Topics: 