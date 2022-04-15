MAS tightens monetary policy

Inflation

Singapore will strengthen its currency in an effort to fight off inflation, in its most aggressive response to the risk of price hikes which have loomed since late last year.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday provided more room for the Singdollar to appreciate more sharply against the currencies of its major trading partners. This is done by recentring the midpoint of the exchange rate policy band and steepening the slope, or the rate of currency appreciation.

This comes as this year's first-quarter gross domestic product growth came in at 3.4 per cent, lower than forecast.

