Indonesia's trade activity last month drops the most since 2009

Published
47 min ago

JAKARTA • Indonesia's exports and imports plunged the most since 2009 last month as the coronavirus pandemic hammered global trade, data showed yesterday, suggesting deeper economic pain for South-east Asia's largest economy and prompting calls for rate cuts.

The data may put the country's central bank in a tight spot as it meets this week to review monetary policy.

May exports were US$10.53 billion (S$14.71 billion), down 28.95 per cent year on year, partly due to falling shipments of coal and coffee as well as oil and gas, the statistics bureau said. A Reuters poll had forecast a 17.98 per cent fall.

Imports plummeted 42.20 per cent year on year last month to US$8.44 billion, compared with the poll's expectation for a 24.55 per cent drop. Overseas purchases of everything from consumer goods to raw materials to capital goods fell.

The country had a US$2.09 billion trade surplus last month, bigger than the poll's forecast of a US$420 million surplus.

Inflation last month was 2.19 per cent, a 20-year low.

Indonesian markets rallied earlier this month on expectations of an economic recovery. But they were under pressure last week due to fears of a new wave of coronavirus infections and as Indonesia reported its highest daily increase in Covid-19 cases.

The statistics bureau said seasonality played a role in the falling exports and imports, with trade activity usually weaker after the Eid al-Fitr holidays.

REUTERS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 16, 2020, with the headline 'Indonesia's trade activity last month drops the most since 2009'. Print Edition | Subscribe
