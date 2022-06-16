Indonesia targeting $59b in foreign direct investments

Indonesia, South-east Asia's largest economy, is targeting foreign direct investments (FDI) of around US$42.6 billion (S$59.3 billion) this year, said the chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin).

This would surpass the US$31.1 billion (S$43.3 billion) in FDI attracted last year.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Mr Arsjad Rasjid said that the country also expects the combined investments of both foreign and domestic sources to be around US$83 billion for the year, up from US$62.1 billion in 2021.

Investments will be distributed evenly across the country, with about 52 per cent directed at the eastern part of Indonesia, he said.

In the past, investments were mainly focused in Java, the country's most populous region.

"In 2021, we met our goal. The 2022 objective is 33 per cent higher - we are certain we will meet it, provided that the economic recovery can continue," Mr Rasjid said, citing data from the Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board.

He added that the investments in the east would go into developing the region's vast natural resources, and nurture its new entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The aim is to raise the living standards of the people there.

"We want to make sure that any investment that comes in also creates a new ecosystem of local businesses and entrepreneurs," he said.

At a Indonesia-Singapore Business Forum held at Hilton Singapore Orchard hotel on Tuesday, Kadin brought representatives from the 34 provinces to meet potential investors.

Mr Rasjid said: "We also told investors the best licence of all is a social licence and you are not going to get that from the government."

One area for investment in the east is nickel mining in Sulawesi, where the bulk of the country's reserves are located, as well as in the Maluku islands, Mr Rasjid said.

With the world's biggest nickel reserves, Indonesia has ambitions to become a major producer of nickel-based products.

The country stopped exports of nickel ore in 2020 in an effort to attract foreign investment to develop its downstream industry.

Mr Rasjid, who is also the president-director of publicly listed company Indika Energy, noted that there is also potential for investments in bauxite, the source of aluminium, and rare earth mining in western Kalimantan.

He emphasised the importance of investors looking to build, operate and localise their businesses, as they would not only create jobs but also help to raise the standard of living for Indonesians.

He also highlighted the importance of the Omnibus Law, President Joko Widodo's flagship legislation that revises more than 70 existing laws, with the aim of removing red tape, improving the investment climate, creating jobs and reducing poverty in the country.

The Kadin head, a role he assumed just last year, said strong collaboration between the public and private sectors is critical in helping to grow Indonesia's economy and take advantage of the country's enormous potential.

"What we have now is a new Indonesia... we call Indonesia Incorporated," he said, and the private sector, through Kadin, can share experiences with the government.

"Our motto today at Kadin, as the chamber of commerce, is inclusiveness and collaboration."

Mr Rasjid also noted that Kadin is an avenue for investors to pass on feedback.

"Kadin is also a place to share your complaints, because if there are no complaints, something must be wrong," he said. "We should not only be complementing ourselves, because we want to grow, we want to improve ourselves."

He said it is important for Singapore and Indonesia not to take their relationship as neighbours for granted, and called for the need to rejuvenate and strengthen the relationship to better take advantage of the many shared synergies.

"If you don't nurture your neighbours, you don't even know what your neighbour is doing," he said, adding that it is also important to deepen the trust between the two countries.

Among the key areas where he hopes to see expanded involvement from Singapore are healthcare, energy transition and digital transformation. He also stressed the importance of investment in human capital development, an area Singapore has deep experience in.

According to data cited by Kadin from the Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board, FDI from Singapore last year was around US$9.4 billion, about a third of Indonesia's total FDI for the year. The city-state invested US$3.6 billion in Indonesia in the first quarter of this year.

Said Mr Rasjid: "You know, like in a marriage, sometimes if you don't talk to each other, you forget what you have lost. It's time to renew, restart and strengthen this relationship with Indonesia."