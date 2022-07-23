IMF lowers this year's growth forecast for S'pore economy to 3.7%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its growth forecast for Singapore, in line with its recent warning that it will downgrade its estimates for the global economy later this month.

The IMF said yesterday that Singapore's economy will grow at 3.7 per cent this year after consultations with officials here.

This is lower than the 4 per cent forecast it had made in May.

The IMF said the pace of growth will be slower this year compared with the 7.6 per cent surge last year as trade-related sectors may moderate amid supply constraints, while recovery in the hardest-hit sectors - tourism-and aviation-related, consumer-facing and construction - has only just begun.

The IMF has kept its forecast of 4.8 per cent for Singapore's headline inflation, which covers all goods and services.

The Government's own outlook is for growth to come in at the lower half of its 3 per cent to 5 per cent forecast range. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), meanwhile, just raised its headline inflation forecast for this year to be 5 per cent to 6 per cent.

The IMF said growth in Singapore is being driven by pent-up demand as the economy reopens, amid the relaxation of most Covid-19 curbs on mobility.

"Singapore's skilful containment measures, effective vaccination campaign and decisive policy support helped the economy to recover impressively," it noted.

However, it warned: "The outlook is subject to significant uncertainty and risks are tilted to the downside."

The IMF said the risks stem mostly from the Ukraine conflict and the related sanctions imposed on Russia, China's slowing growth and interest rate hikes in advanced economies to tame inflation.

It also said that the threat of vaccine-resistant new Covid-19 variants continues to linger.

Over the next three to five years, gross domestic product growth should converge to 2.5 per cent and inflation stabilise at 1.5 per cent.

The IMF holds bilateral discussions with members, usually every year. A staff team visits the country, collects economic and financial information, and discusses with officials the country's economic developments and policies before issuing its country report.

The IMF's executive board commended Singapore's handling of its fiscal and monetary policies to support the recovery, while recommending that in view of the strong but uneven recovery, near-term policies should focus on calibrating the pace at which fiscal and monetary support is removed.

That would facilitate a broadening of the recovery, while managing price pressures and downside risks, the IMF said.

The Government has adopted a tighter fiscal stance this year, combined with targeted and temporary assistance for vulnerable households, workers and firms.

Meanwhile, the MAS has been tightening its monetary policy, putting the Singapore dollar on the path of appreciation since October to absorb imported inflation.

The IMF said these measures will limit inflationary pressures while facilitating a broader recovery.

Like many economists and policymakers worldwide, global institutions like the IMF have raised the alarm on the prospects of global growth that powers Singapore's export-driven economy.

The fund's managing director, Ms Kristalina Georgieva, said in a blog post on July 13 that the IMF's World Economic Outlook update due on July 26 will cut the forecasts for global economic growth as fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pandemic-related shutdowns in China reverberate.

"It is going to be a tough 2022, and possibly an even tougher 2023, with increased risk of recession," she wrote in the blog post.