IMF cuts growth projections for US economy, citing inflation risk

WASHINGTON • The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its growth projections for the US economy this year and next, and raised its unemployment rate estimates through 2025, warning that a broad-based surge in inflation poses "systemic risks" to both the country and the global economy.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the world's biggest economy will expand 2.3 per cent this year, the IMF's executive board said on Tuesday. That is less than the 2.9 per cent it projected last month.

The IMF also cut its 2023 real GDP growth forecast to 1 per cent from 1.7 per cent on June 24, when it met US officials for an annual assessment of US economic policies.

The final report was revised to reflect downward revisions to US first quarter GDP and weak consumer spending data in May.

But it continued to highlight the challenges of high inflation and the steep US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes needed to control prices.

"The policy priority must now be to expeditiously slow wage and price growth without precipitating a recession," the IMF said. "This will be a tricky task."

The IMF said Fed monetary policy tightening should help bring down inflation to 1.9 per cent by the fourth quarter of next year.

This will further slow US growth, but the IMF still predicted that the United States will avoid recession.

IMF western hemisphere department economist Andrew Hodge said in a blog post that Fed rate hikes and less government spending will slow consumer spending growth "to around zero by early next year", easing supply strains.

"Slowing demand will increase unemployment to around 5 per cent by late 2023, which should decrease wages," Mr Hodge said.

IMF executive directors called for passage of US President Joe Biden's stalled social and climate spending proposals, saying these would foster increased labour force participation, which would ease inflation, while helping to facilitate a transition to a low-carbon economy.

The Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points last month and a majority of Fed officials have signalled that another increase of the same magnitude is on the table for July.

US GDP contracted 1.6 per cent in the first quarter and trackers of economic activity suggest it will do so again in the second quarter when data is released on July 28.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG